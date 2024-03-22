Dogecoin Founder Makes Epic Trolling Comment on Crypto Traders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, famous within the crypto community as a cofounder of the largest meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, is a frequent user of social media platforms, especially X/Twitter, usually tweeting in a sarcastic manner or merely publishing memes.

Today, he touched on the subject of crypto trading and how profitable this may be. In his earlier tweets, Markus expressed many times what he thinks of crypto trading and long-term cryptocurrency investments.

Trolling crypto traders on X/Twitter

Today, one of the tweets published by Billy Markus features a picture with two monitors and a caption, stating: “My friend was losing money trading, until he bought a second screen. Now, he’s losing money twice as fast.” No crypto is mentioned, but Markus mostly comments in the crypto space, seldom extending his attention to traditional assets.

In his earlier tweets over the past couple of years, the Dogecoin creator stated multiple times that he does not believe in certain factors making crypto prices go up or down. According to his view, cryptocurrencies, and Bitcoin in particular, is very volatile, and nobody really knows why BTC goes up or suddenly plunges.

The crypto community was pretty amused by his aforementioned tweet, leaving a bunch of comments under it.

Dogecoin founders did not get rich off DOGE

According to a statement made by Markus on X/Twitter a few years ago, the making of Dogecoin made neither him nor the second founder Jackson Palmer wealthy and did not even bring them any great amount of money.

This was a side project for both founders, and they created DOGE purely for fun and satire, according to Markus. However, he pointed out that modern meme coins are mostly created by developers to make profits. In a recent tweet, Markus stated that many meme coins do not even require teams of developers and take "2 seconds and a few cents to create."

Despite that post about not making money on DOGE published in 2022, Markus has been frequently publishing tweets to refute rumors about the size of his wealth. Once he even disclosed how much Bitcoin he holds, and it proved to be 0.006 BTC and 220,000 DOGE.

Markus does not have a high opinion of hodling crypto either, and he made that clear in a recent tweet.