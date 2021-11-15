lumenswap_lottery
Kraken Hints at Listing Shiba Inu This Week

Mon, 11/15/2021 - 06:10
Alex Dovbnya
Kraken’s product lead is teasing the Shiba Inu community once again
Kraken Hints at Listing Shiba Inu This Week
Brian Hoffman, Kraken’s product lead, has hinted that one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges may finally list the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency.

Hoffman tweeted that he was “feeling good” about the upcoming week, adding a GIF that depicts a Shiba Inu dog typing on a laptop. 

Kraken initially announced that it would list the meme coin on Nov. 2 in a viral tweet. However, the exchange then backpedaled on its promise:

We simply said there's more work for us to do as we move through our listing review process - which is very thorough. Community engagement is only one part of that process.

The community accused one of the leading crypto exchanges of using it for boosting engagement.

Now, it seems like the trading platform is finally moving forward with the listing, enthralling the SHIB Army.

As reported by U.Today, Gemini, the crypto exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, added support for Shiba Inu last week, joining Coinbase and Binance.US in embracing the Dogecoin knock-off.

Shiba Inu is sitting at $0.000053 on major spot exchanges at the time of writing. It is down 38.5% from its current peak.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

