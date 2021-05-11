Dogecoin Is Bumping Against Real Resistance but We See Limited Potential for DOGE: Bloomberg’s Chief Strategist

Tue, 05/11/2021 - 12:03
article image
Yuri Molchan
Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone wonders if Dogecoin has reached its peak, says he sees a limited potential for this meme cryptocurrency
Contents

Bloomberg’s chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone has taken to Twitter to share his take on the fourth crypto asset with the biggest market capitalization – Dogecoin.

Bloomberg sees limited potential for DOGE

He wonders if Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency DOGE has reached its peak. Sharing a chart that shows Bitcoin and Dogecoin, McGlone calls BTC a stablecoin and points out that DOGE is pumping against “real resistance”. Speculation at the moment is focused on Dogecoin, he says.

However, he believes that Dogecoin has a limited potential after all.

7544_0
Image via Twitter

Tesla may begin accepting DOGE soon

As reported by U.Today earlier, a few hours ago Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to his Twitter profile to run a poll.

Its goal is to find out whether Tesla should start accepting DOGE as payment for the cars it makes.

By now, 1,902,766 people have voted. 76.6 percent have chosen the “yes” option and 23.4 percent believe Tesla should not accept the meme crypto.

Only two hours have passed since the poll was launched.

The company already accepts Bitcoin.

article image
