Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion

Billy Markus, the co-author of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin launched in 2013, has published a tweet to share with the community his thoughts on what is happening on the crypto market right now. On social media, Markus is known under the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

In particular, he commented on the world’s premium cryptocurrency losing more than $4,000 in less than one day. Markus is known for his jesting, playful and often sarcastic comments on cryptocurrencies, especially, when they plunge, as if supporting his attitude. He has never called Bitcoin a store of value, nor has he voiced any praise about his brainchild Dogecoin or any other crypto.

Shibetoshi Nakamot's comment on Bitcoin plunge

Over the past several hours, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, has tanked by almost five percent, crashing from $95,300 to the $90,640 zone. By now, BTC has managed to recover a little and is changing hands at $90,900 per coin.

The deepest where Bitcoin plummeted last week was $91.860 and now BTC has managed to go even below that level.

Billy Markus sarcastically commented on that price plunge, sharing a chart with collapsing Bitcoin price and saying: “Happy Monday.”

His tweet sparked a discussion where multiple commentators took part, discussing the current Bitcoin plunge.

MicroStrategy announces big new Bitcoin purchase

Meanwhile, taking advantage of another Bitcoin price dip, Michael Saylor’s business intelligence giant MicroStrategy has announced yet another large Bitcoin acquisition. According to a filing published today, the company has purchased $243 million worth of BTC.

Now, the company’s crypto holdings have topped a whopping 450,000 BTC, which is the equivalent of $40,586,688,000. Thus, the company now holds 2.14% of the whole 21 million BTC supply. The most recent Bitcoin acquisition prior to today’s was made on January 5, when Saylor’s giant bought $101 million in Bitcoin.

The purchase was announced shortly before Bitcoin plummeted below the $91,000 price level.

Last year, Michael Saylor stated that MicroStrategy is going to hold Bitcoin “forever” and also voiced a prediction that in 10 years time BTC would take away part of gold’s market share. This would propel one Bitcoin to cost $13 million, he claimed.