Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto influencer Billy Markus has commented on the crypto market bloodbath
    Mon, 13/01/2025 - 15:23
    A
    A
    A
    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, the co-author of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin launched in 2013, has published a tweet to share with the community his thoughts on what is happening on the crypto market right now. On social media, Markus is known under the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

    In particular, he commented on the world’s premium cryptocurrency losing more than $4,000 in less than one day. Markus is known for his jesting, playful and often sarcastic comments on cryptocurrencies, especially, when they plunge, as if supporting his attitude. He has never called Bitcoin a store of value, nor has he voiced any praise about his brainchild Dogecoin or any other crypto.

    Shibetoshi Nakamot's comment on Bitcoin plunge

    Over the past several hours, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, Bitcoin, has tanked by almost five percent, crashing from $95,300 to the $90,640 zone. By now, BTC has managed to recover a little and is changing hands at $90,900 per coin.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    MicroStrategy Announces Bitcoin Purchase as BTC Price Plunges
    Satoshi's First Move: 16 Years of Bitcoin's Legacy

    The deepest where Bitcoin plummeted last week was $91.860 and now BTC has managed to go even below that level.

    Advertisement

    Billy Markus sarcastically commented on that price plunge, sharing a chart with collapsing Bitcoin price and saying: “Happy Monday.”

    His tweet sparked a discussion where multiple commentators took part, discussing the current Bitcoin plunge.

    Related
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Mon, 01/13/2025 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    MicroStrategy announces big new Bitcoin purchase

    Meanwhile, taking advantage of another Bitcoin price dip, Michael Saylor’s business intelligence giant MicroStrategy has announced yet another large Bitcoin acquisition. According to a filing published today, the company has purchased $243 million worth of BTC.

    Now, the company’s crypto holdings have topped a whopping 450,000 BTC, which is the equivalent of $40,586,688,000. Thus, the company now holds 2.14% of the whole 21 million BTC supply. The most recent Bitcoin acquisition prior to today’s was made on January 5, when Saylor’s giant bought $101 million in Bitcoin.

    The purchase was announced shortly before Bitcoin plummeted below the $91,000 price level.

    Last year, Michael Saylor stated that MicroStrategy is going to hold Bitcoin “forever” and also voiced a prediction that in 10 years time BTC would take away part of gold’s market share. This would propel one Bitcoin to cost $13 million, he claimed.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 15:17
    FLOKI, BONK, PENGU, AI16Z: Meme Coins Hit by Crypto Collapse
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Jan 13, 2025 - 15:00
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Community-Governed Meme Coin Flockerz Raises $9.5M in Presale Ahead of Exchange Launch
    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Founder’s Bitcoin Crash Tweet Sparks Hot Discussion
    FLOKI, BONK, PENGU, AI16Z: Meme Coins Hit by Crypto Collapse
    Cardano Founder Reacts to Peter Brandt's Latest XRP Army Peace Move
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD