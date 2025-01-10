Advertisement
    DOGE Will Never 'Cost You $1 Billion' in Future, Dogecoin Team Says

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Team behind meme crypto Dogecoin has made important $1 billion DOGE statement
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 15:22
    The official X account of the team behind the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, created and launched by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer in 2013, has published a tweet, comparing Dogecoin to Bitcoin — and not in favor of the latter.

    The post was inspired by the recent news that the 10,000 Bitcoin spent by Laszlo Hanyecz, who bought pizza with BTC in 2010, would have now turned into $1 billion.

    The post emphasized Dogecoin payment utility which, as they believe, surpasses that of the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

    "DOGE will never have cost you $1 billion USD"

    Dogecoin’s X post clearly references the 14-year-old pizza purchase made with Bitcoin — the very first milestone reached by BTC as actual digital money. Back in 2010, Laszlo Hanyecz spent 10,000 on two Papa John’s pizzas, which were delivered to his door by a random guy from a Bitcoin forum.

    However, now, those 10,000 BTC — if they had not been spent on the pizzas — would have cost $1 billion and perhaps would still have been owned by Hanyecz.

    Dogecoin’s post says that one can also buy a pizza with DOGE without having to worry that the meme coins one had spent would one day surge to $1 billion in fiat. They stressed that, perhaps unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin is “a currency designed for everyday transactions, not grownup's fairy-tales.” Dogecoin exists “for regular people,” the X post stressed.

    Related
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 11:13
    Doge Meme Appears in US Senate: 'Doge Inevitable'; Dogecoin Founder Reacts
    Yuri Molchan

    Doge meme makes it to U.S. Senate

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus, who is an active user of X and other social media platforms, commented on the recent emergence of a canvas with a popular Doge meme in a U.S. Senate session.

    That canvas was used during a speech by Senator Joni Ernst (IA) of the Republican Party. She spoke about the harsh necessity of cutting down extensive government spending and praising D.O.G.E — the Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded by billionaire entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

    “Doge is inevitable,” the Senator proclaimed during her speech. On the canvas, Doge is overtaking Washington, D.C. She urged other politicians to join D.O.G.E. and support it.

    Billy Markus commented on that, saying that he was very much amused to see “this doge meme IN THE SENATE.”

