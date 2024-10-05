Dogecoin Founder Might Be 'Underwhelmed and Disappointed' by Satoshi Identity Reveal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who teamed up with Jackson Palmer to create the original meme-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, took to his account on the X social media platform to share his expectations on the HBO movie that is coming out next week, promising to reveal the true identity of the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

It is worth noting that Dogecoin was made as a joke on Bitcoin, using BTC code as a basis. Besides, Markus is known on X as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” — another joking reference to the Bitcoin creator’s pseudonym.

Polymarket users bet Len Sassaman was Satoshi

In the meantime, data from Polymarket has revealed that users have been actively making bets on who Satoshi Nakamoto will prove in reality when revealed by the above-mentioned HBO documentary. A total of 75% of the bet-makers believe that Satoshi is Len Sassaman, a cryptographer and privacy advocate, who, according to the official version, tragically killed himself in early 2011 — just two months after Satoshi left a farewell post on the BitcoinTalk forum, saying he would be moving to other projects.

Len Sassaman, a famous cypherpunk who committed suicide in 2011, is, according to Polymarket, the most likely candidate to be unmasked as the real Satoshi Nakamoto by a new HBO documentary, due to air this coming Tuesday. Despite Politco reporting the documentary will reveal… pic.twitter.com/UIMFTTQq6u — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) October 5, 2024

Therefore, Billy Markus does not seem to expect any true original revelations from the documentary. Its creators interviewed many people, including Adam Back — a prominent cryptographer, who corresponded with Satoshi before the Bitcoin launch.

Markus waits to be "underwhelmed and disappointed" by HBO film

Back has many times denied being Satoshi. Samson Mow, the former CSO at Back’s company Blockstream and now CEO of JAN3, was also in the movie. He explained why he believes that Back is not Satoshi — the writing style is very different. However, Mow does believe that similar Chinese characters (if you spell his name in Chinese) in Satoshi’s name and the word “China” are hardly a coincidence.

i can’t wait to be underwhelmed and disappointed by the hbo satoshi documentary — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 4, 2024

Billy Markus was also several times asked on X if he is Satoshi and he always responded sarcastically to refute those speculations. Probably in light of all these developments, in a recent tweet, Markus stated: “i can’t wait to be underwhelmed and disappointed by the hbo satoshi documentary.”

Finally, Adam Back emphasized in today’s X post that Satoshi stopped using his pseudonym in 2011. “No one knows anything, so i think we'll never know who it was. and that's a good thing,” he summarized.