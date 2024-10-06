Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Shares His Truth About Satoshi Nakamoto

As the premiere of HBO's long-awaited new series, which promises to explore the fascinating history of the first major cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, approaches, the crypto community is on tenterhooks.

Advertisement

At the center of the world's attention is the suggestion that there will be a reveal of the identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of the cryptocurrency, as many hope that the new documentary will finally shed some light on one of the most intriguing mysteries in the crypto world.

As the show's release date of Oct. 8 approaches, a wave of intense speculation and rumors has swept through the market, as participants await the moment when the curtain is finally lifted on the identity of the person who revolutionized the financial landscape with heightened sense of greed, fear and interest.

Advertisement

Who?

Of course, no one was left unaffected by the news, and Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, known online as Shibetoshi Nakamoto with obvious reverence for the Bitcoin creator, also had some thoughts on the hyped matter.

Markus suggested that the anonymous figure behind the Bitcoin creator may not be one person, but a combination as in the case of Shakespeare, as a popular conspiracy theory states. In the case of Bitcoin, it may be Hal Finney, Len Sassaman and other early Bitcoin proponents who are actually what's behind "Satoshi Nakamoto."

satoshi is probably like shakespeare, a combination of guys like sassaman and finney — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 5, 2024

All these names have been in speculation since 2009, but the sad thing is that these people mentioned in the post are no longer alive, so even if Markus is right, it is almost impossible to prove it.