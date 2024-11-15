    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Dogecoin creator says he will hold his Bitcoin until it reaches this tremendous price peak
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 9:16
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Won’t Sell His Bitcoin Until This Massive Price High Reached
    Billy Markus, one of the two founders of the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin launched in 2013, has commented on the recent Bitcoin price rally. He also once again disclosed his BTC holdings.

    His tweet came as BTC has failed to hold at its recently achieved all-time high of $93,434 and staged a large decline. Markus is known on the X platform and other social media platforms under the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

    Dogecoin creator names his "BTC price target" - $1 billion 

    In his typical jesting and ironic manner, Billy Markus tweeted that he will not sell his Bitcoin “until it’s at 1 billion dollars each.” However, he reminded the community that he holds less than 1 BTC, namely, 0.006 BTC. At the current exchange rate, this is the equivalent to $528.54.

    While responding to a commenter about the fact that he created Dogecoin, which now boasts a $54.2 billion market capitalization value, Shibetoshi Nakamoto said that all he made from creating DOGE was “about $10k.” According to his earlier tweets published this year, Markus sold his Dogecoin stash and some other crypto he held in 2015 to buy a Honda Civic.

    Apart from BTC, Markus also holds Ethereum, some of which he was forced to sell at a loss a couple of years ago to pay his taxes.

    In a tweet published earlier today, Markus shared a sarcastic take on those who perhaps expect BTC to skyrocket to the $1 million level instantly, and then, disappointed, started saying that all crypto is nothing but scam: “Why isn’t bitcoin a million dollars yet i have been waiting 2 days. Crypto is a scam!”

    On Nov. 13, when the Bitcoin price hit $92,754, Markus wondered if it was going to surpass $100,000 on the same day “or crash to 0.”

    DOGE to $1? - "Nothing is impossible": Billy Markus

    Earlier this week, on Nov. 11, when the famous meme cryptocurrency surged by roughly 83% weekly, Markus published a tweet, sharing his excitement and puzzlement: “what the heck is going on doge.”

    When an X user in the comments suggested that this time DOGE may actually reach $1, Markus responded: “Nothing is impossible in the retarded world of cryptocurrency.”

    Currently, DOGE is changing hands at $0.3716 after hitting $0.43 three days ago.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Bitcoin News
