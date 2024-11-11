Dogecoin Founder Can't Hold in Emotions as DOGE Price Goes 'To the Moon'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin's recent market performance has left its cofounder, Billy Markus, widely known in the community as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, stunned by the significant upward momentum of the coin he helped launch. Over the past week, Dogecoin has seen an 83% increase in price, its largest weekly gain in over two years, pushing its value to an impressive $0.3 - its highest level since 2021.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Markus was pretty blown away by the speed of Dogecoin's rise and was pretty open about how he felt when he saw the price jump like that. The Dogecoin creator's intense reaction, while not unusual given the coin's history of volatility, showed that he was genuinely surprised by this latest surge.

Now that the rally is underway, many in the community are wondering if Dogecoin (DOGE) might finally reach the long-discussed $1 goal. In response to one supporter's optimistic guess, Markus said that while reaching such an ambitious level may seem unlikely, the unpredictable nature of cryptocurrency markets makes it possible.

Advertisement

nothing is impossible in the retarded world of cryptocurrency — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 11, 2024

His answer was quite cautious, but he seemed optimistic. While Markus did not give any specific investment advice, he did point out the uncertainty surrounding the future price of Dogecoin.

How to ride this DOGE wave?

At the same time, advice was given by another loud voice among Dogecoin enthusiasts, as Mishaboar, prominent DOGE contributor, revealed four essential tips to survive the volatility as greed and fear of missing out takes over the crypto market.

Thus, as reported by U.Today, citing Mishaboar, one should not invest more in DOGE than one can afford, should stay away from leverage and futures, rely on self-custody and use multiple wallets and exchanges.