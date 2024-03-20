Dogecoin Founder Reveals ‘Secret’ of Meme Coin Making

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who made the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in collaboration with Jackson Palmer, has published a tweet, sharing the “technology” used by those who are launching various small-cap meme coins these days. He also explained why he is not planning to buy any of these meme cryptocurrencies.

In another tweet, Markus shared his wallet address, jokingly offering people to send him SOL meme coins.

On the X/Twitter network, Markus is known as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.”

DOGE founder not going to buy any meme coins

Billy Markus published an ironic tweet, offering the crypto community to send him SOL meme coins since he “literally invented some meme coins.” Aside from co-creating renowned meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013, Markus is also, though perhaps much less, known for the creation of Belscoin (BEL) even before DOGE. BEL was created based on the Animal Crossing game universe. However, Markus quickly lost interest in this coin and moved on to making DOGE.

Now, this long-forgotten meme coin seems to be regaining interest in narrow circles of the global crypto community in light of the soaring interest in meme cryptocurrencies in general. Recently, meme coins made on the Solana blockchain have been on a major rise, as many short-term traders have been speculating on them.

send me some SOL meme coins i literally invented meme coins



2aDBRNNdGEnCq2Av6Wz447CqgdEbmEaDudfGW1M85MAC — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 20, 2024

Responding to one of the comments (where a user asked Markus if he were going to buy any meme coins), the DOGE creator responded negatively, sharing roughly how these meme coins are made. Markus stated that making these coins does not take a developer team, but rather “these things take 2 seconds and a few cents to make.”

i’m not gonna buy anything lol



there’s no devs or teams these things take 2 seconds and a few cents to make — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 20, 2024

Legends circulate on the internet that it took Markus alone just a couple of hours to create DOGE based on the Bitcoin code, and he did it at home as a side project for fun.

Markus questions sanity of crypto holders

Over the past few days, the Dogecoin creator has reaffirmed his negative attitude to placing too much focus on holding crypto. In a tweet last week, he shared a short video with a crazily-behaving man (pretending he is jumping off a balcony, drinking poisonous cleaner, etc.), accompanied with the caption “what it feels like to hodl crypto.”

Earlier this week, Markus tweeted openly: “crypto sure is awesome if you enjoy poor mental health.”