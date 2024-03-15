Dogecoin Founder Questions Sanity of Crypto Holders

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, known on the Twitter/X social media network as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” and who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has frequently stated on Twitter that he does not believe in crypto as a long-term investment asset.

"What it feels like to hodl crypto"

In a recent tweet, he, it seems, questioned the sanity of cryptocurrency holders.

In a short video shared by Markus, a man seems to be enjoying pretending that he wants to jump from a balcony of an apartment building, drinking household cleaner and similar things that are pretty harmful to one’s health. The actual tweet by Markus reads: “what it feels like to hodl crypto.”

what it feels like to hodl crypto pic.twitter.com/wZcCOCowWA — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 15, 2024

In April last year, the founder of DOGE tweeted “investing in crypto is literally just investing in mental illness,” adding the same definition about NFT investors. Markus himself holds a small (but undisclosed) amount of Dogecoin and $0.006 BTC, according to his tweet published in December.

He once tweeted that he would never buy any meme cryptocurrencies and that he overall strongly dislikes all ERC-20 coins. He often reminds the cryptocurrency community that he quit Dogecoin almost immediately after launching it in 2013. Answering numerous questions regarding whether he wants to return to DOGE or create another cryptocurrency, Shibetoshi Nakamoto always states that he likes his day job and would never return to DOGE or set up a new crypto since he is worried about negative responses from the crypto community, which he already faces often.

Elon Musk hints at potential DOGE payments for Tesla cars

Earlier this week, Markus got a question from a crypto fan about DOGE and whether other altcoins are superior to it - BEL in particular. Markus responded to that, stating that “Dogecoin is a top 10 cryptocurrency used by millions worldwide.”

Earlier this week, tech mogul and CEO of Tesla Elon Musk, a big Dogecoin fan, hinted that at some point in the future Tesla may integrate DOGE payments. Musk again stated that Dogecoin is a people’s currency, and he would rather publicly support Dogecoin than Bitcoin, since the latter is loved by the wealthy and the former is available to average users.