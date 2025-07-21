Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 64%, $0.40 Next Stop?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 11:27
    Dogecoin has surged since low of $0.142
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 64%, $0.40 Next Stop?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) may be setting the stage for a significant rally, with $0.40 looming as a possible target.

    Advertisement

    Dogecoin is currently trading up 6.82% over the last 24 hours, at $0.27, showing strong momentum in recent days, aided by increased trading volume and renewed market interest.

    Dogecoin has increased since its July 15 low of $0.1884, with six straight days of advances up to an intraday high of $0.279 early Monday.  

    HOT Stories
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says

    Dogecoin has risen steadily since June 22, when it hit a low of $0.142. The rally has broken over crucial barriers at the daily SMA 50 and 200, which are at $0.184 and $0.219, respectively.

    Advertisement

    Analysts highlight Dogecoin's breakout as having the potential for further upside gains.  According to Ali, a crypto analyst, "Dogecoin is breaking out" and "As long as the $0.25 support holds, $0.33 and $0.40 become a magnet."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 12:46
    1.08 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 48 Hours: What Happened?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    For Dogecoin, this means that once $0.33 is breached, $0.40 could come into focus quickly.

    Dogecoin rockets 64%

    Cryptocurrency prices have risen in recent weeks, boosted by a favorable regulatory outcome, fresh market optimism and positive macroeconomic trends.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 14:59
    Dogecoin Crushing 6-Year Ultra Bearish Trend in Q3, Up 53%
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Dogecoin has surged in July, fueled by technical breakout, fund inflows and investor optimism. According to TradingView data, Dogecoin is up 64% so far this month.  The meme-based coin concluded with a gain of 37.90% in the past week, its best since May 2025.

    Last week, Bit Origin announced plans for launching a Dogecoin treasury backed by $500 million in stock and convertible debt. The company has already secured $15 million in debt funding, the majority of which will be used to make its first DOGE purchase.

    The Singapore-based, Nasdaq-listed nanocap said it would be the first business on a major U.S. exchange to utilize DOGE as its primary treasury asset.

    #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 13:18
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 13:05
    Final XRP Golden Cross Getting Finished
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    Final XRP Golden Cross Getting Finished
    Insane 1,761,899% Liquidation Imbalance Registered on Dogecoin in One Hour
    Show all