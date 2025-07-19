Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    1.08 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 48 Hours: What Happened?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 12:46
    Dogecoin price has skyrocketed nearly 50% in July
    Advertisement
    1.08 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 48 Hours: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen a significant increase in whale activity during the last 48 hours. According to crypto analyst Ali, whales have accumulated 1.08 billion DOGE in just the last 48 hours as buying pressure increases in the overall crypto market.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin reached an all-time high record above $123,000 at the week's start, and Dogecoin wasn't excluded from the market's bullish momentum.

    In the last 24 hours, Dogecoin was up 3.53% in the last 24 hours to $0.247, following the GENIUS Act’s passage, which is largely regarded as a pro-crypto legislative catalyst.

    HOT Stories
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 07/11/2025 - 13:02
    Dogecoin to $1? Here's What DOGE Founder Thinks
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Bit Origin, a publicly traded corporation focusing on Bitcoin mining equipment and investments, announced this week that it was raising $500 million to buy Dogecoin as it establishes its digital asset treasury.

    The surge in large-scale buying by whales indicates that large investors might be positioning themselves for a major move.

    Dogecoin price prediction

    Dogecoin has gained for five consecutive days since its low of $0.188 on July 15, reaching an intraday high of $0.257 in the early Saturday session. Analysts view the recent move as a major bullish breakout for Dogecoin, whose price largely stalled in recent months.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/07/2025 - 12:44
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 310% in Market Activity, What's Going On?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    DOGE is now up over 48% in the last month. The leading meme-based coin still sits nearly 71% off its 2021 all-time high mark.

    Traders are now looking for a breakout, with many anticipating the recent accumulation to result in substantial upward pressure if buying continues or retail traders enter the market.

    According to Ali, as Dogecoin (DOGE) overcomes the $0.20 resistance barrier, the next major hurdle to watch is $0.36.

    Analysts believe Dogecoin is building a classic double bottom pattern on the daily chart, which is a historically reliable reversal shape. This bullish formation is emerging after DOGE decisively broke out of a long-term descending channel, confirming a shift in momentum.

    #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 12:37
    Insane 1,761,899% Liquidation Imbalance Registered on Dogecoin in One Hour
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Price Analysis
    Jul 21, 2025 - 12:34
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Insane 1,761,899% Liquidation Imbalance Registered on Dogecoin in One Hour
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 64%, $0.40 Next Stop?
    Show all