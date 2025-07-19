Dogecoin Crushing 6-Year Ultra Bearish Trend in Q3, Up 53%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the king of meme coins, is on a bullish rally, with its price continuing to rise. This development has positioned DOGE to break a bearish trend that has trailed the meme coin for the last six years. The meme coin is up by a staggering 53% in its quarterly performance.

Dogecoin's price holds strong as traders eye $0.30

Cryptorank data reveals that over the last six years, Dogecoin has consistently performed poorly in the third quarter (Q3) of every year.

Notably, in 2019, DOGE closed Q3 by a 28.9% decline in price value. The asset has maintained a streak of losses from 2021 to 2024, closing in the red zone by 18%, 7.14%, 6.80% and 8.26%, respectively.

However, the current momentum of Dogecoin in the cryptocurrency market is positioning it to overcome that bearish trend.

In the first month of Q3, 2025, DOGE has already jumped by over 47% and remains on a bullish path. If the current momentum continues, it might set a new record for the dog-themed meme coin.

As of this writing, DOGE price was trading at $0.2471, representing a 1.07% increase over the last 24 hours. The meme coin had earlier traded at a peak of $0.2566. The ecosystem’s traders are now eyeing a possible breakout that could flip the $0.27 resistance level.

A surge in volume could see the meme coin climbing to new heights. The trading volume currently stands at $6.03 billion, a 1.64% increase within this period.

Open interest soars as bullish sentiment builds

Meanwhile, if Dogecoin can clear the $0.27 resistance amid increasing volume, the meme coin could attempt to retest $0.30. At the start of the week, DOGE traders increased their speculative activity around the asset. Its open interest surged as investors committed $2.83 billion in the meme coin.

In all of these, investors would be hoping that the value of DOGE is not impacted by crypto market volatility. For now, the bullish ride is exciting to market participants.