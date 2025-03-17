Advertisement
AD

    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 5:50
    The Bank of Korea is not interested in adding Bitcoin to its reserves
    Advertisement
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Bank of Korea, the central bank of South Korea, has never considered the idea of diversifying its reserves with the help of Bitcoin, according to a report by Korea Economic TV. 

    Advertisement

    It has stated that Bitcoin does not meet the standards for inclusion in the reserves, with volatility being one of the main concerns. 

    Related
    XRP Is Most Preferred Coin in South Korea Ahead of Ethereum: Report
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 13:48
    XRP Is Most Preferred Coin in South Korea Ahead of Ethereum: Report
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications
    Top Cypherpunk Calls for Burning Quantum-Vulnerable Coins
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium on Verge of Major Milestone

    As reported by U.Today, some local industry leaders have urged the Democratic Party of Korea (DP), the country's main centrist-liberal party, to respond to the U.S. cryptocurrency reserve initiative.

    Advertisement

    Earlier this month, the world's biggest economy recently established a Bitcoin reserve, which will initially consist of forfeited coins. On top of that, it has also created a stockpile of alternative cryptocurrencies. 

    Related
    XRP Is Most Preferred Coin in South Korea Ahead of Ethereum: Report
    Tue, 01/07/2025 - 13:48
    XRP Is Most Preferred Coin in South Korea Ahead of Ethereum: Report
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    A member of the party then sent an inquiry regarding the central bank's stance on adding Bitcoin to its reserve. 

    South Korea, the 12th biggest economy in the world, has close to $410 billion in total reserves.

    #Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Adoption

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Mar 17, 2025 - 0:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 16, 2025 - 19:28
    Top Cypherpunk Calls for Burning Quantum-Vulnerable Coins
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pharaohs: Redefining Meme Coins with Purpose, Utility, and Deflationary Power
    Amber International to Debut on Nasdaq Under Ticker Symbol “AMBR” Following Merger Completion, Announces Post-Listing Business Focus
    Bybit Card Marks 2nd Anniversary with 1.5 Million Cards Issued, Enhancing User Experience and Accelerating Global Footprint
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bank of Korea Rejects Bitcoin Reserve
    Bitcoin (BTC) Must Break This to Reach $100,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Coming Closer to Bull Market, Solana (SOL) Death Cross Complications
    Top Cypherpunk Calls for Burning Quantum-Vulnerable Coins
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD