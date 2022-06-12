Dogecoin Creator Speaks Against "Crypto Is Inflation Hedge" Thesis

News
Sun, 06/12/2022 - 14:34
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Creator of biggest memecoin on market shares his take on "crypto is an inflation hedge"
Dogecoin Creator Speaks Against "Crypto Is Inflation Hedge" Thesis
Cover image via unsplash.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin creator Billy Markus shared his view on the popular belief about cryptocurrencies being an inflation hedge. The creator of the memecoin believes that it is nothing but "marketing" and that people mostly trade or hold crypto because of its hyper volatile nature.

The "inflation hedge" narrative about the cryptocurrency market appeared a few months ago, when Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies showed relatively convincing performance on the market, outperforming most traditional assets.

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 11

Such a tendency of cryptocurrencies made them a perfect store of value, with fiat currencies' value decreasing in the background. The sentiment has changed after the massive correction of the market we saw back in May, caused by the Terra UST and LUNA catastrophe.

Inflation versus crypto market

Despite the massive drop in value and the rapidly decreasing value of digital assets, most of them still perform better than alternative inflation hedges like gold or commodities. Relatively speaking, your investment in Bitcoin 10 years ago would have brought you thousands of percent of profit, easily beating gold and other inflation hedging tools.

Related
Ethereum (ETH) Plunges to $1,400 with No Relief in Sight

Unfortunately, the majority of crypto holders on the market discovered digital assets after or during the great bullruns in 2017 and 2021. If you would have invested in Bitcoin during the "inflation hedge" period, you would be down over 30% from your initial investment, making Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies one of the worst ways to defend yourself from inflation.

Dogecoin co-founder's take on the nature of the crypto market is mostly truthful as most competitive investors are not seeing crypto as an inflation hedge and use it as a volatility exposure tool.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Cardano: This Indicator Reveals Buyers' Indecision as Price Nears $0.50
06/12/2022 - 16:30
Cardano: This Indicator Reveals Buyers' Indecision as Price Nears $0.50
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 2021 Dogecoin Millionaire Agrees He's "An Exception" But Hasn't Sold Any DOGE
06/12/2022 - 16:00
2021 Dogecoin Millionaire Agrees He's "An Exception" But Hasn't Sold Any DOGE
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum's Dip to $1,150 May Cause Catastrophe on Lending Market, Here's How
06/12/2022 - 15:30
Ethereum's Dip to $1,150 May Cause Catastrophe on Lending Market, Here's How
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan