Michael Saylor Predicts Unaffordable Bitcoin After Banks' Endorsement

Outspoken Bitcoin (BTC) advocate and chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), Michael Saylor, has sparked fresh debate in the cryptocurrency community with his latest bold prediction.

In a recent tweet, Saylor forecasted that once traditional banks and financial experts fully embrace Bitcoin, demand for the asset will skyrocket — making it "unaffordable" for many future investors.

Given Strategy’s position as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, Saylor's comments carry significant weight within the crypto industry. Under his leadership, Strategy has made Bitcoin its primary treasury reserve asset, further cementing Saylor’s role as a key promoter of Bitcoin’s value proposition.

When banks finally bless Bitcoin

and the experts agree it’s a good idea,

everyone will want to buy it,

no one will need to sell it,

and you won't be able to afford it. April 28, 2025

Key drivers for Bitcoin's future growth

Saylor’s latest comments suggest that he sees widespread institutional adoption — particularly from banks and established financial authorities — as a major catalyst for Bitcoin’s next major price surge.

While Bitcoin has already gained acceptance among many investors, significant resistance remains from certain regulators. According to Saylor, if these institutions eventually endorse Bitcoin, it would dramatically increase its legitimacy and appeal.

His argument is built on a fundamental economic principle: scarcity drives value. With Bitcoin’s supply capped at 21 million coins, a rush of institutional demand could lead to unprecedented price growth.

Saylor's message is clear: investors have a choice — they can either embrace Bitcoin now or potentially regret not buying when it was still within reach.

BTC price holds strong near $94,000

Despite the speculative nature of long-term crypto predictions, understanding the key factors influencing Bitcoin’s future — as outlined by Saylor — provides valuable context for investors.

According to the latest CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is currently trading at $93,953, following a minor 0.3% dip over the past 24 hours. Notably, Bitcoin’s trading volume surged by 90.7% during the same period to reach $31.8 billion, indicating a sharp rise in market activity and investor interest.

While the road ahead for Bitcoin remains volatile, heightened institutional demand could be the defining force behind its next major rally — just as Michael Saylor predicts.