Ripple Expands Further to UK and Europe as Modulr Nabs New Deal

Sat, 06/11/2022 - 20:30
Tomiwabold Olajide
RippleNet continues to expand
As shared by the MD of RippleNet Europe, Sendi Young, RippleNet continues to expand as cross-border payments from Brazil powered by Ripple and Modulr arrive in the U.K. and Europe. According to a report by the Fintech Finance news website, a Brazilian fintech company, Remessa Online, has chosen Modulr to accelerate cross-border payments across the U.K. and Europe.

Modulr also recently introduced its real-time Euro payments service, which is based on the real-time pan-European SEPA Instant scheme and offers European firms considerable competitive advantages.

In February, blockchain and crypto giant Ripple established a partnership with British firm Modulr to enable "seamless" payments into the U.K. and Europe from the rest of the world.

While speaking with CNBC's Squawk Box, Sendi Young maintained that the last 18 months have been the strongest for the company despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit.

Updates on Ripple SEC lawsuit

As previously reported by U.Today, Ripple scored a minor victory in the ongoing lawsuit as Judge Torres denied the SEC's motion to seal in their entirety replies to the amius request to participate in the Daubert challenge.

Now, the Ripple defendants have filed their reply to the amicus request to participate in the Daubert challenge.

Though still under seal, Ripple has submitted a letter requesting that its entire reply be made public. The documents filed by the SEC and the Ripple defendants will be kept under wraps until District Judge Torres decides what should or should not be made public.

In May, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton requested that the court file an amicus brief in a Daubert challenge relating to the opinion of expert SEC witness Patrick Doody, who claimed to know what motivated XRP holders to buy the asset.

In another update, the SEC has filed a letter requesting that the court seal a portion of Exhibit A to the Ripple defendants' latest filing regarding the insufficiency of the SEC's responses to the Fourth Set of Requests for Admission to which Ripple does not object.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

