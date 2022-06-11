Ripple Expands Further to UK and Europe as Modulr Nabs New Deal

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As shared by the MD of RippleNet Europe, Sendi Young, RippleNet continues to expand as cross-border payments from Brazil powered by Ripple and Modulr arrive in the U.K. and Europe. According to a report by the Fintech Finance news website, a Brazilian fintech company, Remessa Online, has chosen Modulr to accelerate cross-border payments across the U.K. and Europe.

RippleNet continues to expand 🥳



Fast, seamless, cost-effective payments from Brazil to UK & Europe powered by #Ripple and #Modulr https://t.co/pqb6T4d2pN — Sendi Young (@sendiyoung) June 10, 2022

Modulr also recently introduced its real-time Euro payments service, which is based on the real-time pan-European SEPA Instant scheme and offers European firms considerable competitive advantages.

In February, blockchain and crypto giant Ripple established a partnership with British firm Modulr to enable "seamless" payments into the U.K. and Europe from the rest of the world.

While speaking with CNBC's Squawk Box, Sendi Young maintained that the last 18 months have been the strongest for the company despite the ongoing SEC lawsuit.

Updates on Ripple SEC lawsuit

As previously reported by U.Today, Ripple scored a minor victory in the ongoing lawsuit as Judge Torres denied the SEC's motion to seal in their entirety replies to the amius request to participate in the Daubert challenge.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The Ripple Defendants have filed, under seal, their Reply to the amici request to participate in the Daubert challenge. The Ripple Defendants have also filed a letter stating that its entire Reply should be public. pic.twitter.com/4HcBbXMA3W — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪101k+ (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) June 10, 2022

Now, the Ripple defendants have filed their reply to the amicus request to participate in the Daubert challenge.

Though still under seal, Ripple has submitted a letter requesting that its entire reply be made public. The documents filed by the SEC and the Ripple defendants will be kept under wraps until District Judge Torres decides what should or should not be made public.

In May, CryptoLaw founder John Deaton requested that the court file an amicus brief in a Daubert challenge relating to the opinion of expert SEC witness Patrick Doody, who claimed to know what motivated XRP holders to buy the asset.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP The SEC has filed a letter requesting that the Court seal a portion of Exhibit A to the Ripple Defendants’ latest filing regarding the insufficiency of the SEC’s responses to the Fourth Set of Requests for Admissions. Ripple does not object. pic.twitter.com/51ZUo4jt66 — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪101k+ (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) June 10, 2022

In another update, the SEC has filed a letter requesting that the court seal a portion of Exhibit A to the Ripple defendants' latest filing regarding the insufficiency of the SEC's responses to the Fourth Set of Requests for Admission to which Ripple does not object.