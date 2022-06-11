BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 11

The fall has continued on the weekend as all of the top 10 coins are trading in the red zone.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least from the list with a drop of 2.41%.
As mentioned before, Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the decline after a failed attempt to fix above the $29,000-$30,000 zone. At the moment, the rate is approaching the support level at $27,757 against the high selling volume. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders can expect a sharp drop below $27,000 next week.
Bitcoin is trading at $28,717 at press time.
ETH/USD
Ethereum (ETH) is the main falling coin today, losing 9.21% of its price share over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) has broken the support level at $1,700 as yesterday's candle fixed below it. Currently, the bearish scenario remains relevant; however, one needs to pay close attention to the $1,476 mark. In case of a false breakout, there is the potential to see a short-term correction within the next few days.
Ethereum is trading at $1,565 at press time.
XRP/USD
XRP is also going down, declining by 4% since yesterday.
From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is approaching the support level at $0.3644. If the daily candle fixes near the $0.37 mark, bears might initiate a sharp drop to the $0.35 zone tomorrow.
XRP is trading at $0.3726 at press time.