BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for June 11

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The fall has continued on the weekend as all of the top 10 coins are trading in the red zone.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen the least from the list with a drop of 2.41%.

As mentioned before, Bitcoin (BTC) has continued the decline after a failed attempt to fix above the $29,000-$30,000 zone. At the moment, the rate is approaching the support level at $27,757 against the high selling volume. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, traders can expect a sharp drop below $27,000 next week.

Bitcoin is trading at $28,717 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is the main falling coin today, losing 9.21% of its price share over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) has broken the support level at $1,700 as yesterday's candle fixed below it. Currently, the bearish scenario remains relevant; however, one needs to pay close attention to the $1,476 mark. In case of a false breakout, there is the potential to see a short-term correction within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $1,565 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is also going down, declining by 4% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, XRP is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as the price is approaching the support level at $0.3644. If the daily candle fixes near the $0.37 mark, bears might initiate a sharp drop to the $0.35 zone tomorrow.

XRP is trading at $0.3726 at press time.