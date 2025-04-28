Advertisement
Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) Golden Cross Finally Confirmed

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 13:55
    Cardano (ADA) forms daily golden cross, will momentum hold?
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Golden Cross Finally Confirmed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has recorded a significant spike in its price, rising from $0.6856 to over $0.72 in the last 24 hours. The surge comes as the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization recently formed a golden cross on the daily chart. This signals a shift in trend for the asset.

    Advertisement

    Cardano momentum picks up, price levels to watch

    The Moving Average Cross indicator on the daily chart marks ADA’s Golden Cross formation. Notably, the short-term 9-day MA has now crossed above the longer-term 20-day MA.

    Article image
    ADA/USDT Daily Chart. Source: TradingView via CoinMarketCap

    This development is usually a bullish signal, as the golden cross suggests ADA has potential upward price momentum and a possible shift toward a long-term bull market. This usually comes with strong buying pressure and investor optimism.

    Related
    ADA Skyrockets 11%, Cardano Hits $1 Billion: What's Going On?
    Wed, 04/23/2025 - 13:05
    ADA Skyrockets 11%, Cardano Hits $1 Billion: What's Going On?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The last time Cardano registered a golden cross, ADA recorded a price surge, and investors made significant gains on the crypto market.

    ADA is changing hands at $0.7169, a 3.33% increase in the last 24 hours as of this writing. Trading volume has also increased massively, 49.17% to $757.95 million.

    ADA’s price chart shows that it could ride a bullish wave if it breaks above $0.7289 as it targets $0.76. ADA's ability to retest the psychological $1 level will depend on its momentum to break the $0.82 resistance.

    If ADA finds support at $1.10, it could see significant gains and potentially aim for $2 on the altcoin market. One thing ADA has going for it at the moment is support from market participants actively trading the asset per daily volume.

    Ecosystem developments boost market sentiment

    Related
    Cardano 2025 Proposal Goes Live: What's Next for ADA?
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 13:59
    Cardano 2025 Proposal Goes Live: What's Next for ADA?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As reported by U.Today, renowned analyst Ali Martinez has predicted that ADA could see a 27% bullish rally once it breaks. The golden cross positions ADA to ride a bullish wave if the momentum lingers in the coming days.

    In the broader Cardano ecosystem, sentiment is bullish following Charles Hoskinson's recent reassurance that the original scaling roadmap has been completed. This could also catalyze ADA’s price outlook moving forward.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 13:52
    $68,722,825 XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 28, 2025 - 13:48
    Solana's BONK Skyrockets 67% Quietly: What's Behind It?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    BYDFi Becomes Official Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, MoonX On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut in the Middle East
    LBank to Host Code Meets Law Forum, Aligning Crypto Innovation with Global Compliance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    BYDFi Becomes Official Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Dubai, MoonX On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut in the Middle East
    LBank to Host Code Meets Law Forum, Aligning Crypto Innovation with Global Compliance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Golden Cross Finally Confirmed
    $68,722,825 XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase
    Solana's BONK Skyrockets 67% Quietly: What's Behind It?
    Show all