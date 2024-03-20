Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Bitcoin briefly dipped to lows of $60,804 before rebounding
Wed, 20/03/2024 - 16:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin briefly dipped to lows at the $60,804 mark in a session of volatile trade on Wednesday before rebounding.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Bitcoin had bounced back to trade just over $64,139, up around 2.31% from 24 hours prior. Earlier on Wednesday, Bitcoin hit an intraday high of $64,403.

Despite its recent price drop, Bitcoin has maintained an impressive performance, boasting a 124% surge yearly. Last week, the world's leading cryptocurrency reached a record high of nearly $73,800.

After days of falls, Bitcoin sank to a near-two-week low as demand for U.S. exchange-traded funds dried up. Since their inception on Jan. 11, the goods have generated a net inflow of $11.7 billion, with the largest outflow being on Tuesday.

Related
Bitcoin Exodus: Staggering $750 Million BTC Withdrawn From Crypto Exchanges

Bitcoin's decline also comes amid uncertainty over whether above-target inflation will prompt Fed policymakers to reduce rate-cut estimates at their meeting on Wednesday, implying a less favorable outlook for speculators.

Big Fed policy decision day arrives

Investors await today's Fed policy decision, especially because no rate change is predicted at the 2:00 p.m. announcement. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is also unlikely to indicate that rate cuts are forthcoming when he holds a press conference following the decision.

Today's meeting is about the Fed's next steps, as it begins detailed discussions about lowering its balance sheet, often known as quantitative tightening. The funding market indicates that the Fed still has time to decide exactly how and when to do this.

Related
466,000 BTC Bought at Key Bitcoin Demand Zone; Will This Halt Decline?

The consensus among economists is be that the Fed will continue on its current path (three cuts, the first in June), although this is not a foregone conclusion. At least in terms of inflation, 2024 has been characterized by higher-than-expected readings.

Bitcoin has always reacted to key Fed decisions, but whether this will have an impact on prices this time is unclear. 

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image XRP Price Prediction for March 20
2024/03/20 16:02
XRP Price Prediction for March 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Android Users Can Now Store DOGE, SHIB, ETH, MATIC and Other Coins on Robinhood Worldwide
2024/03/20 16:02
Android Users Can Now Store DOGE, SHIB, ETH, MATIC and Other Coins on Robinhood Worldwide
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Adds $8.6 Million in SHIB to Portfolio Amid Price Dip
2024/03/20 16:02
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Adds $8.6 Million in SHIB to Portfolio Amid Price Dip
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Memeinator Presale Enters Into Final Stage With Over 96% Tokens Sold
Latin American Blockchain Platform Patex Seals a Cooperation with Iconic Brazilian Footballer Roberto Carlos
zbyte’s SDK Launch: Igniting a New Era in Web3 Growth and Mass Adoption for Creators
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Might See Major Shift in Next 24 Hours, Here's Why
XRP Price Prediction for March 20
Android Users Can Now Store DOGE, SHIB, ETH, MATIC and Other Coins on Robinhood Worldwide
Show all
Advertisement
AD