Dogecoin (DOGE) Co-Founder Reacts to New Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The co-creator of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency created as a "joke," to make fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time, is having fun on Twitter again. Billy Markus, co-founder of Dogecoin with the Twitter alias "Shibetoshi Nakamoto," posted amusing responses to Balaji Srinivasan's tweet on a scenario where Bitcoin becomes the new reserve currency of the world. "1 BTC to 1 BTC," Balaji said in a long tweet.

1 btc = 1 btc is a slogan stolen from the dogecoin community's 1 doge = 1 doge unironically 🤣 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 19, 2023

Markus jokingly responded: "1 BTC = 1 BTC is a slogan stolen from the dogecoin community's 1 DOGE = 1 DOGE unironically."

In a response to a user on the slogan, he said, "I am happy with this contribution to the world," while he made another joke response to a user, "Dogecoin was made in 1936 by John Doge."

It bears mentioning that Markus was inspired to create Dogecoin based on the Shiba Inu meme in 2013 as a parody of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

Ads Ads

Elon Musk, a Dogecoin supporter and Twitter CEO, previously hinted that crypto may be the future currency of the earth.

On a few occasions, he spoke about Dogecoin in this light: "Arguably the most entertaining outcome, the most ironic outcome, would be that Dogecoin becomes the currency of the Earth of the future," Musk said in 2021.

Balaji Srinivasan's Bitcoin prediction

As reported, Balaji Srinivasan, a former a16z partner and Coinbase CTO, said that he was placing a huge $2,000,000 bet on Bitcoin (BTC) as he believes that Bitcoin (BTC) will be worth over $1,000,000 in 90 days. The insane bet has attracted reactions across the crypto industry.

Crypto analyst Ali reacted: "Bitcoin at $1 million in 90 days? This could very well be a market-top signal."

He added, "$18,797,203,666,237 would need to be invested in Bitcoin to push it to $1,000,000 within 3 months. This simplified calculation doesn't account for factors such as market liquidity, order book depth, depreciation in the US dollar value, and other market dynamics."