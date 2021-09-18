DOGE, SHIB and YFI Price Analysis for September 18

Original U.Today article

Has the time arrived for altcoins to start rising faster than Bitcoin (BTC)?

Bulls are activated on the weekend as all of the top 10 coins are again in the green zone.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday. The growth has made up 0.56% over the past 24 hours.

From the technical point of view, DOGE is located in a wide range accumulating power for a further price blast. It is confirmed by a low trading volume, which means that the altcoin is not ready yet for a big move.

Bulls will seize the initiative when DOGE comes back to the resistance at $0.2612.

DOGE is trading at $0.2435 at press time.

YFI/USD

yearn.finance (YFI) is the biggest gainer from our list today, with a rise of for 2.53%.

YFI is trading similarly to DOGE as it is also located in the range between the support at $32,179 and the resistance at $37,712. At the moment, the price is located closer to the support which means that bears are more powerful than bulls. Respectively, the breakout of the support may lead to a sharp dump to the zone around $30,000.

YFI is trading at $34,079 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is the main loser today as the rate of the altcoin has fallen by 5% since yesterday.

SHIB made a false breakout of the resistance at 948 satoshi. Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating the situation, which means that sideways trading is relevant.

The bullish scenario may come into force when the daily candle fixes above the blue support line.

SHIB is trading at 793 satoshi at press time.