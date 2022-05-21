DOGE Returns As Top Purchased Coin by BNB Whales

Dogecoin is back on the list of top ten coins that BNB whales are after

As reported by WhaleStats and its division that tracks the 100 largest wallets on BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain – BSC), Dogecoin has again been spotted on the list of top ten digital currencies that largest BNB whales are buying en masse.

Apart from DOGE, on that list there are USDC, BNB, BabyDoge, ETH and other cryptos.

As of this writing, BNB whales are holding a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio.

As reported by U.Today earlier, according to data shared by IntoTheBlock, DOGE profitability has risen to 53 percent after plunging below the 50 percent level after price drops faced by the coin earlier this month.