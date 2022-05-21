DOGE Returns As Top Purchased Coin by BNB Whales

As reported by WhaleStats and its division that tracks the 100 largest wallets on BNB Chain (formerly known as Binance Smart Chain – BSC), Dogecoin has again been spotted on the list of top ten digital currencies that largest BNB whales are buying en masse.
Apart from DOGE, on that list there are USDC, BNB, BabyDoge, ETH and other cryptos.
As of this writing, BNB whales are holding a $27,439,092 worth of DOGE, which is 1.94 percent of their comprised portfolio.
🏆 Top 10 purchased tokens by 100 biggest #BSC whales today— WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) May 21, 2022
🥇 $USDC
🥈 $BNB
🥉 #BSC-USD @Tether_to
4️⃣ $BUSD @PaxosGlobal
5️⃣ $FAME @famemmatv
6️⃣ $BTCB
7️⃣ $DOME @Everdome_io
8️⃣ #BabyDoge @babydogecoin
9️⃣ $DOGE @dogecoin
🔟 $ETH
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/0SYnjw0xQs pic.twitter.com/geVjdj6eC4
As reported by U.Today earlier, according to data shared by IntoTheBlock, DOGE profitability has risen to 53 percent after plunging below the 50 percent level after price drops faced by the coin earlier this month.