DOGE Price Analysis for March 29

How great are chances of DOGE to get to $0.08 mark soon?

The market is back to the green zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

Despite the sharp rise, the rate of DOGE keeps trading near the local resistance level at $0.07649. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a rise to the $0.077 area.

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is getting closer to the resistance at $0.07890. Even though it is too early to make any predictions, if the rate fixes above the $0.078 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to $0.08.

From the midterm point of view, one should wait for the bar closure. If that happens near the resistance, the price of DOGE is likely to return to its midterm growth.

In this case, the upward move may continue to the $0.085 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.076 at press time.