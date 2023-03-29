Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for March 29

Wed, 03/29/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How great are chances of DOGE to get to $0.08 mark soon?
DOGE Price Analysis for March 29
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The market is back to the green zone, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by almost 5% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

Despite the sharp rise, the rate of DOGE keeps trading near the local resistance level at $0.07649. If buyers' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a rise to the $0.077 area.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is getting closer to the resistance at $0.07890. Even though it is too early to make any predictions, if the rate fixes above the $0.078 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to $0.08.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should wait for the bar closure. If that happens near the resistance, the price of DOGE is likely to return to its midterm growth.

Related
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for December 28

In this case, the upward move may continue to the $0.085 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.076 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Ripple v. SEC: Imagine XRP Chart If Case Settles in Ripple's Favor, Asks David Gokhshtein
03/29/2023 - 18:45
Ripple v. SEC: Imagine XRP Chart If Case Settles in Ripple's Favor, Asks David Gokhshtein
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP's Social Dominance Spikes After Massive Price Gain
03/29/2023 - 18:18
XRP's Social Dominance Spikes After Massive Price Gain
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Burger King UK Crowns Floki Inu the "Top Doge" in Playful Twitter Banter
03/29/2023 - 17:56
Burger King UK Crowns Floki Inu the "Top Doge" in Playful Twitter Banter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya