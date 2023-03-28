Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 28

The prices of most of the coins are trying to come back to the bullish zone, according to the CoinMarketCap data.
BNB/USD
The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 1.08% over the last 24 hours.
Despite a slight fall, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the local resistance level of $312.6. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to the bread, followed by the growth to the $315 zone.
On the daily time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in a wide range, between the support at $302 and the resistance at $346.3.
As none of the sides has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the $310 mark is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.
On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of BNB has once again made a false breakout of the support at 0.011415. If the current candle closes with no long wicks, the bounce back may continue to the 0.012 zone.
BNB is trading at $312 at press time.