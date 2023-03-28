Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 28

Tue, 03/28/2023 - 18:30
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can Binance Coin (BNB) follow rise of other coins?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for March 28
The prices of most of the coins are trying to come back to the bullish zone, according to the CoinMarketCap data.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 1.08% over the last 24 hours.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite a slight fall, the rate of Binance Coin (BNB) is trading near the local resistance level of $312.6. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the breakout may lead to the bread, followed by the growth to the $315 zone.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, Binance Coin (BNB) keeps trading in a wide range, between the support at $302 and the resistance at $346.3.

As none of the sides has seized the initiative, ongoing sideways trading around the $310 mark is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), the rate of BNB has once again made a false breakout of the support at 0.011415. If the current candle closes with no long wicks, the bounce back may continue to the 0.012 zone.

BNB is trading at $312 at press time.

