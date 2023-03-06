Doge Killer (LEASH) Might Be Listed on India's Largest Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Indian crypto exchange Sun Crypto is teasing the Doge killer (LEASH) listing. The crypto exchange asked its Twitter followers a pertinent question: "Do you need LEASH on SunCrypto?"

A larger majority, 80.9%, voted in favor of the LEASH listing, while 12.1% voted "no." Another 7% voted for "Not this time, but in bull market."

The poll is still ongoing and has gathered 957 votes. The exchange is yet to make a further announcement at the time of writing.

The crypto exchange conducted a similar poll for Pawswap's Paw token on March 3. A total of 85.7% voted "yes" in support of Paw listing, while 14.35% voted "no."

The exchange then resolved to list Paw on March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Doge killer (LEASH), a token in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is gaining increased attention, alongside other SHIB trifecta tokens — SHIB and BONE — as Shibarium expectations remain.

In the past month, LEASH made its way to the top crypto exchange, Bitget. The exchange announced the listing of LEASH and PAW USDT pairs on Feb. 27.

Also in February, XT.com, an exchange registered in Seychelles and headquartered in Hong Kong, announced the listing of Doge killer (LEASH).

At the time of writing, Doge killer (LEASH) was trading up in response to the positive news. The token was up 1.06% in the last 24 hours at $513 as the majority of cryptocurrencies traded in the red at press time.