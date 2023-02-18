Shiba Inu Token LEASH Gets New Listing, Trading Volume Skyrockets 913%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XT.com, an exchange registered in Seychelles and headquartered in Hong Kong, has announced the listing of Doge Killer (LEASH).

LEASH was listed under the USDT trading pair. While deposits and trading were enabled Feb. 17, LEASH withdrawals will be enabled Feb. 18 at 7 a.m. UTC.

XT.com, which bills itself as the world's first socially-infused cryptocurrency exchange that handles over 500 cryptocurrencies and 800 trading pairs, announced the listing of the BoneShibaSwap (BONE) token last weekend.

Ads Ads

LEASH trading volume jumps 913%

Leash's price saw a sudden spike on Feb. 17 as it rose nearly 79% from a low of $425 to a high of $760.

Although the reason for the big surge is still unknown, a closer inspection of the hourly chart may indicate that a massive buy order may have been what caused the abrupt rise.

This is reflected in the 24-hour trading volume, which is up a whopping 913%. Most crypto assets experience higher trading volumes due to increased volatility, since traders are more likely to purchase or sell massively to make huge profits.

Since Feb. 14, after SHIB lead developer Shytoshi Kusama announced he would be making some medium posts to introduce Shibarium to the world as the beta launch was ready, Doge Killer Leash has been on the rise, climbing from lows of $360.

The Shibarium blockchain (L2) runs on top of the Ethereum blockchain, which the SHIB ecosystem tokens (SHIB, LEASH & BONE) utilize.

At the time of writing, LEASH was up 35% at $587.