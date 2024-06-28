Advertisement
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Turns 53, Here's How "Dogecoin Day" Fits Into This

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Big Dogecoin fan Elon Musk celebrates his 53d birthday today, Dogecoin soars 6%
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 11:45
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Turns 53, Here's How "Dogecoin Day" Fits Into This
    Contents
    Serial tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who runs large companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, owns X social media network, etc, has turned 53 years old today.

    Elon Musk's birthday and Dogecoin day

    The Dogecoin community is celebrating this remarkable event. A member of the Dogecoin team made a reminder that Musk’s date of birth, as the Tesla CEO once jokingly pointed out, has a sort of link with the DOGE day.

    The X user @cb_doge (“DogeDesigner”) spread the word about Elon Musk’s birthday today and reminded the DOGE community that the world’s biggest DOGE fan was born “69 days after 4.20.”

    The Dogecoin day is celebrated by crypto fans around the world on April 20 (it is also widely know as the “weed day”). This year, the DOGE day arrived right after the global crypto community celebrated another important event – the fourth Bitcoin halving. This year it took place on April 19 by European time and on April 20 by US time.

    The crypto X also celebrates Elon Musk’s birthday. His mother Maye Musk also published a celebratory tweet, congratulating her son. Musk himself posted a photo of himself younger with a caption that say “30 years ago.”

    Musk's Starlink scores new milestone, DOGE army rejoices

    Musk’s birthday aside, the tech mogul also spread the word today about his air space company SpaceX reaching a major new milestone – Starlink Internet terminals are now available in Madagascar.

    The crypto community responded to that announcement enthusiastically, among the commentators were many cryptocurrency fans, including those of XRP and Dogecoin.

    DOGE price jumps almost 6%

    As the news about Musk’s birthday spreads around social media, the largest meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has demonstrated a substantial 6% surge. At the time of this writing, DOGE is changing hands at $0.12735.

