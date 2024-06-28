Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Ripple's top executive comments on recently shared FTX case as exchange rejected withdrawal request
    Fri, 28/06/2024 - 10:10
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Ripple’s chief technology officer (CTO) David Schwartz has commented on a case of an attempted funds withdrawal from the badly reputed and nonfunctioning FTX crypto exchange, shared by a former FTX user.

    David Schwartz could not hold back his indignation and disappointment at this, and this is not the first time he has slammed FTX in his tweets. This, formerly one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, collapsed in November 2022 as its founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was accused of defrauding its investors and taken into custody. He is currently doing his time in prison, while some users continue their attempts to retrieve their funds stuck in FTX wallets.

    FTX rejects funds withdrawal request

    Schwartz shared a tweet by X user "@cuntycakes123." The latter described his recent experience of attempting to withdraw his crypto from the defunct FTX trading platform.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium
    Ripple CTO Enraged with FTX Customer Refund Issue: Details
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Issues Important Bitcoin ETF Warning
    Samson Mow Doubles Down on His $1 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction

    The user shared screenshots of emails he received from the FTX customer support service. In those emails, FTX refuses to approve the requested funds withdrawal since the user’s bank statement shows figures that are much lower than the amount he requested to withdraw from the exchange.

    The user is now required to provide a statement from the bank that would match the amount of money held in their bank account to that requested for withdrawal from FTX.

    The user summarized the situation by tweeting: “Apparently if you deposit all your money on ftx you don’t get any back now.”

    David Schwartz’s reaction to that was quite emotional: “What, and I cannot stress this enough, the f***?!”

    Last year in March, the Ripple executive announced in a tweet that he had also some crypto left in his FTX account. That was approximately the equivalent of $2,500, but he did not provide any details.

    Related
    Thu, 06/27/2024 - 07:35
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Schwartz warns users against new FTX-related scam

    In March 2024, David Schwartz was alerted to the emergence of a new crypto scam, whose masterminds pretended to be part of the FTX support service. The Ripple executive warned the community that those con artists took advantage of the mess with customers’ FTX compensation claims. The fraudsters urged them to connect their wallets to FTX via phishing links in order to “speed up” the claims process.

    Schwartz urged the crypto community to exercise caution when receiving such emails.

    #FTX #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    Advertisement
    related image Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium
    Jun 28, 2024 - 11:37
    Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Toncoin (TON) Whales' Fiesta Continues, With 1.72 Million in Volume
    Jun 28, 2024 - 11:01
    Toncoin (TON) Whales' Fiesta Continues, With 1.72 Million in Volume
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Retest $66,000 If This 'Adam and Eve' Pattern Validates
    Jun 28, 2024 - 10:25
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Retest $66,000 If This 'Adam and Eve' Pattern Validates
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Darkside of the force Presale
    Revolutionizing Tech: Universal Tech Expo 2024 Ignites Innovation in the Heart of Southeast Asia
    How to Trade Monero - Quick Guide to Buying and Selling XMR Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium
    Toncoin (TON) Whales' Fiesta Continues, With 1.72 Million in Volume
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Retest $66,000 If This 'Adam and Eve' Pattern Validates
    Show all