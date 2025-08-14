Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu open interest collapses 10% as bears reenter crypto market
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu open interest has seen a sharp fall in the past day, suggesting new selling on the market. Data from CoinGlass shows that SHIB futures open interest dropped by 10% in 24 hours to $156.58 million. This equals about 11.35 trillion SHIB within the period, marking a supply twist for the token. The decline has raised concerns that traders are closing positions as market uncertainty increases.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu futures declines spread across key exchanges

    The fall in Shiba Inu open interest was seen across major trading platforms. OKX, which accounts for around 12.42% of the SHIB futures market, recorded a 6.57% decline in the past day. This brings its total open interest to $19.46 million, or 1.49 trillion SHIB. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 13:46
    Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) up 218% in 48 Hours of Extaordinary Whale Activity
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In the last four hours alone, the exchange saw a further 7.96% drop, showing that the pace of selling is increasing.

    KuCoin, the second-largest holder of SHIB futures in the figures reviewed, saw an even bigger drop. Its open interest fell by 11.17% over the past 24 hours to $7.43 million, or 567.42 billion SHIB. 

    The exchange also saw a 5.91% decline in the last four hours, adding to short-term pressure.

    This broad pullback in SHIB open interest shows traders are being more cautious, reducing risk as prices face more volatility.

    Small recovery, but overall sentiment still weak

    It is worth noting that there was a slight sign of recovery in the past hour, with total Shiba Inu open interest hinting at a positive shift.

    This could suggest that some traders are testing short-term positions. Notably, the wider trend points to weaker sentiment, with many futures positions already closed.

    The drop comes after one of the busiest trading periods in recent weeks. Data from IntoTheBlock showed that large holders moved 40% more SHIB than the previous day. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/10/2025 - 12:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Trap: Adding Zero or $0.00002
    ByArman Shirinyan

    At the same time, Lucie, the SHIB community’s marketing lead, responded to critics on social media and said Shiba Inu could one day return to a $30 billion market cap.

    For now, the decline in Shiba Inu open interest remains a sign of caution. Without stronger buying activity, SHIB may continue to face pressure in the days ahead.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:39
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 15:33
    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    QF Network Confirms Q4 2025 Mainnet Launch to Redefine Layer-1 Blockchain Performance
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Open Interest Faces 11,350,000,000,000 SHIB Twist
    Shiba Inu Dev Issues Major Clarification for SHIB Community: Details
    Cardano Hits $1, But Bulls Meet Unexpected Surprise
    Show all