Ripple Exec Shares Insight on XRPL Strategic Shift in Singapore: Details

Fiona Murray, VP and Managing Director of APAC at Ripple, recently shared insights into how XRP Ledger (XRPL) is powering a strategic shift as RWA tokenization gains traction across key financial markets.

Recent projections predict that the total value of tokenized real-world assets might be almost $19 trillion by 2033. Tokenized client assets such as real estate and equities are expected to reach $3.7 trillion and $2 trillion, respectively.

In a tweet, the official Ripple X account shared a few details from the Ripple executive's recent interview, which highlighted rising tokenization momentum in Singapore and how blockchain innovation on XRP Ledger is advancing this shift.

Singapore is taking tokenization from pilots to real-world adoption, advancing regulated finance with greater access, efficiency, and market maturity: https://t.co/4LrDshCv6Y



This is crucial as Singapore has emerged as a hub for digital asset innovation over the years.

XRP Ledger powers strategic shift

According to Murray, as tokenization gains traction, technologies that address compliance and security challenges are helping institutions adopt these networks more conﬁdently.

XRPL provides native support for different features that support RWA tokenization, such as a built-in DEX and standards like XLS-30 (AMM) and XLS-65 (Lending Vaults), that allow the issuance, trading and management of tokenized assets at large.

Ripple supports core protocol development to contribute to the XRP Ledger infrastructure as well as partnering with institutional partners and advancing ecosystem projects building on XRPL.