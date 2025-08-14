Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Shares Insight on XRPL Strategic Shift in Singapore: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 11:16
    XRP Ledger powering institutional adoption shift
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Fiona Murray, VP and Managing Director of APAC at Ripple, recently shared insights into how XRP Ledger (XRPL) is powering a strategic shift as RWA tokenization gains traction across key financial markets.

    Recent projections predict that the total value of tokenized real-world assets might be almost $19 trillion by 2033. Tokenized client assets such as real estate and equities are expected to reach $3.7 trillion and $2 trillion, respectively.

    In a tweet, the official Ripple X account shared a few details from the Ripple executive's recent interview, which highlighted rising tokenization momentum in Singapore and how blockchain innovation on XRP Ledger is advancing this shift.

    This is crucial as Singapore has emerged as a hub for digital asset innovation over the years.

    XRP Ledger powers strategic shift

    According to Murray, as tokenization gains traction, technologies that address compliance and security challenges are helping institutions adopt these networks more conﬁdently.

    XRPL provides native support for different features that support RWA tokenization, such as a built-in DEX and standards like XLS-30 (AMM) and XLS-65 (Lending Vaults), that allow the issuance, trading and management of tokenized assets at large.

    Ripple supports core protocol development to contribute to the XRP Ledger infrastructure as well as partnering with institutional partners and advancing ecosystem projects building on XRPL.

    #Ripple News #XRPL
