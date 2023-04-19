Dogeday: Elon Musk Teases Starship Launch on Dogecoin's 4/20 Day

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

April 20, or 4/20, is considered "Doge Day" by a great number of Dogecoin supporters.

The commemoration started in 2021 after fans declared April 20 "Doge Day" on social media with the aim of pushing the digital asset's value to new heights.

The team is working around the clock on many issues. Maybe 4/20, maybe not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2023

This year's celebration might be extra special as SpaceX is targeting a 4/20 test flight of Starship, SpaceX's most powerful rocket ever created, capable of carrying cargo and humans to Mars.

Starship was expected to make its first liftoff on April 17; however, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, tweeted about a pressurant valve that appeared to be frozen in the booster stage, thus delaying the launch.

SpaceX afterward tweeted that the teams were working toward Thursday, April 20, for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and "super heavy" rocket.

This caught the attention of the Dogecoin community. "Dogedesigner," a graphic designer at Dogecoin who followed closely the Starship launch event, tweeted, "The launch of the biggest rocket on the planet, delayed for the sake of memes. All hail the meme-lord."

Marshall Hayner, a Dogecoin Foundation member, tweeted 420, which might imply "DogeDay."

Speaking on the possibility of the launch on April 20, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says, "The team is working around the clock on many issues. Maybe 4/20, maybe not."

However, the Dogecoin community continues to keep their fingers crossed for the possibility of the Starship launch happening on Dogecoin's special day. Even if not, the Dogecoin community is likely to retain its excitement around the Starship launch, as DOGE could still be showcased.

It should be recalled that Dogecoin was showcased at the launch event for the Texas Gigafactory, where numerous guests (over 15,000) saw a Doge mascot made up of drones appear in the sky.