DOGE Cofounder Ponders Elon Musk's Surprise for Creators on Twitter

Dogecoin creator has shared his thoughts on what it may take to make money as content creator on Twitter, even with recent generous Twitter update

Billy Markus, one of the two creators of the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, is an active content creator on Twitter, producing several posts per day and commenting actively on the tweets of others as well.

Today, he left a comment that shows his attitude toward content makers who are not as good as others.

In the meantime, Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced an update on his Twitter-being-converted-into-X app, which gives content makers a chance to make bigger earnings on the app than they imagined before.

DOGE creator's thoughts on moneymaking on X after Musk's recent upgrade

Earlier today, Elon Musk shared a post that he titled "super important to support creators." Musk tweeted that Twitter was reversing from its previously announced policy of taking 10% of content makers' subscription rewards after the first year.

He stated that now Twitter (X) will not take any percentage of creators' profits before the size of payouts exceeds a $100,000 threshold.

Musk explained this generous move by stating that "people from every corner of the world post incredible content on 𝕏, but often live in tough circumstances, where even a few hundred dollars a month changes their life."

He also urged users to subscribe to as many of their favorite content creators on the platform as they can afford to pay monthly to support them.

Billy Markus wondered if one could post "asinine hypotheticals" on X all day long at the cost of your credibility to earn a few hundred U.S. dollars.

Most likely this was the "something special coming soon" that was announced by Musk in a tweet this weekend, while the community expected him to announce DOGE payments on the X platform.