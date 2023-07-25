Elon Musk Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Mention, Here's What Happened

Tue, 07/25/2023 - 10:52
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Elon Musk unveiled new Twitter logo, X, as part of platform's revamp
Elon Musk Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Mention, Here's What Happened
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk has made a rather surprising and unexpected Shiba Inu mention in a recent reply to a Twitter user who reacted to the latest Twitter rebranding.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk unveiled a new Twitter logo, "X," as part of the platform's revamping, which is now reflected on the site.

The Twitter user commented that even if "Twitter rebranded to a donkey," he would still scroll for six hours every day, hinting at his passion for the platform. To this, Elon Musk responded with a laughing emoji and thereafter commented in his typical fashion, "We rebranded to a Shiba Inu dog for a while. No impact."

The tweet caught the attention of a SHIB community member, VetKusama, who commented, "Ok, then you can follow a way like this: a Shiba Inu-themed platform connected to blockchain."

The Shiba Inu dog rebranding that Musk was referring to occurred in April when the blue bird logo was momentarily swapped out for the Shiba Inu mascot.

On April 4, Twitter users observed that a cartoon of Shiba Inu, which serves as the face of the Doge meme, had taken the blue bird logo's place on Twitter's site and loading screen.

Musk, a lover of memes, has tweeted about altcoins like Dogecoin, Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, making mentions of them in his tweet. Unlike Dogecoin, which he has directly acknowledged, he has only made indirect mentions of Shiba Inu and other altcoins.

Shiba Inu's third anniversary nears

Mazrael, a Shiba Inu member, expressed excitement on Twitter as Shiba Inu turns three in the next six days.

"In just 6 days our beloved Shiba Inu token turns three," Mazrael wrote, sharing a screenshot of when the Shiba Inu token was deployed on July 31, 2020.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Real-Life Component to Be Presented at Major Conference

Mazrael highlights the achievements of the Shiba Inu project: "What an incredible journey. From 'meme' to a complete ecosystem. Metaverse, gaming, play to earn, food, clothing, physicals and so much more."

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.00000779, per CoinMarketCap data.

article image
