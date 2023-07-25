Elon Musk Makes Unexpected Shiba Inu Mention, Here's What Happened

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk has made a rather surprising and unexpected Shiba Inu mention in a recent reply to a Twitter user who reacted to the latest Twitter rebranding.

Over the weekend, Elon Musk unveiled a new Twitter logo, "X," as part of the platform's revamping, which is now reflected on the site.

We rebranded to a Shiba Inu dog for a while. No impact. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2023

The Twitter user commented that even if "Twitter rebranded to a donkey," he would still scroll for six hours every day, hinting at his passion for the platform. To this, Elon Musk responded with a laughing emoji and thereafter commented in his typical fashion, "We rebranded to a Shiba Inu dog for a while. No impact."

The tweet caught the attention of a SHIB community member, VetKusama, who commented, "Ok, then you can follow a way like this: a Shiba Inu-themed platform connected to blockchain."

The Shiba Inu dog rebranding that Musk was referring to occurred in April when the blue bird logo was momentarily swapped out for the Shiba Inu mascot.

On April 4, Twitter users observed that a cartoon of Shiba Inu, which serves as the face of the Doge meme, had taken the blue bird logo's place on Twitter's site and loading screen.

Musk, a lover of memes, has tweeted about altcoins like Dogecoin, Baby Doge Coin, Shiba Inu and Pepe, making mentions of them in his tweet. Unlike Dogecoin, which he has directly acknowledged, he has only made indirect mentions of Shiba Inu and other altcoins.

Shiba Inu's third anniversary nears

Mazrael, a Shiba Inu member, expressed excitement on Twitter as Shiba Inu turns three in the next six days.

🎉 Woof woof! Calling all #SHIBARMY ! 🎂✨ In just 6 days our beloved Shiba Inu token turns three! 🎊 Join us in honoring this amazing journey by continuing to spread the might of the Shiba and building a strong community together! 🚀🐕 pic.twitter.com/MtiWXK1qhs — Mazrael (@_Mazrael_) July 25, 2023

"In just 6 days our beloved Shiba Inu token turns three," Mazrael wrote, sharing a screenshot of when the Shiba Inu token was deployed on July 31, 2020.

Mazrael highlights the achievements of the Shiba Inu project: "What an incredible journey. From 'meme' to a complete ecosystem. Metaverse, gaming, play to earn, food, clothing, physicals and so much more."

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally down in the last 24 hours to $0.00000779, per CoinMarketCap data.