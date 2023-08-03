SHIB to Host Outdoor Cabana Party in Canada, Here's How You Can Join It

The official Shiba Inu account on Twitter has spread the word about the upcoming outdoor cabana party that it is going to sponsor and host during the upcoming Blockchain Conference in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 15 and 16.

Per the tweet, this is the continuation of the "Summer of Shibarium" announced by lead developer Shytoshi Kusama last month.

The tweet promises that the party will offer "an unforgettable fiesta of music, mouthwatering food and refreshing drink." It will be sponsored by SHIB entirely, according to a tweet posted by the Blockchain Futurist Conference Twitter account.

Entrance is included in the cost of the ticket to the conference itself.

It’s time to raise the woof and celebrate under the sun at our outdoor cabana party 🎶 Join the #SHIBARMY for an unforgettable fiesta of music, mouthwatering food, and refreshing drinks. 🌴 Entry is included with your conference ticket 🐶☀️ #SummerOfShibarium https://t.co/uZuApd7GSv pic.twitter.com/IJBFZT2qg4 — Shib (@Shibtoken) August 2, 2023

Shibarium hits new milestone

Data provided by the Puppyscan platform says that in the span of the past seven days, the Shibarium beta managed to break through yet another utility milestone. The total count of transactions conducted on it has surged well over the 34 million level, now sitting at 34,560,157.

This beta platform was launched on March 11 and has been quickly going through one milestone after another. The mainnet of Shibarium is expected to be publicly rolled out at the aforementioned Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, which will also include the annual ETH Toronto and ETH Women events.

The co-creator of Shiba Inu, known by the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama, will deliver a speech during the conference via an AI app and will introduce all SHIB-branded products and dApps, including the Shiba Eternity game, SHIB Metaverse, etc.

Marcie Jastrow, who is a top member of the metaverse team, is also going to be a public speaker during the conference and will tell the community about the future of the SHIB Metaverse. By September, the SHIB team may show several metaverse hubs to the community on stage.

Video previews for two of them were already published earlier this year – the WAGMI Temple and Rocket Pond. The other two which are to be presented by September and maybe even during the conference in Canads, are Ryoshi and Tech Trench.