Sat, 07/29/2023 - 19:21
Yuri Molchan
The crypto community is eager to know what so special Elon Musk intends to implement on X soon, in accordance with his recent tweet
DOGE Army Intrigued As Elon Musk Tweets "Something Special Coming Soon"
Less than an hour ago, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X app (formerly known as Twitter), issued a post, stating that “something special coming soon”.

This tweet brought a wave of enthusiastic responses from the crypto community, especially from Dogecoin-themed accounts. Many, including influencer David Gokhstein, expect X to add DOGE as a payment method, as Musk many times hinted earlier.

Still, Elon Musk keeps the community intrigued, hinting at another addition to X, which is now undergoing heavy changes, starting with the rebranding from Twitter. Earlier today, Musk posted an image with the app’s new logo – “X” and some major XRP-themed accounts again responded, likening this symbol to the logo of the XRP coin.

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is up 4.84% in the past 24 hours and has risen 2.88% in the last hour.

If Elon Musk indeed implements DOGE payments on his X app, this would provide Dogecoin an unimaginable adoption and utility boost, along with a massive price surge impulse. So far, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.08094 after a 13.58% rise over the past week.

