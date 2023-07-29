DOGE Army Intrigued As Elon Musk Tweets "Something Special Coming Soon"

The crypto community is eager to know what so special Elon Musk intends to implement on X soon, in accordance with his recent tweet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Less than an hour ago, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who owns X app (formerly known as Twitter), issued a post, stating that “something special coming soon”.

This tweet brought a wave of enthusiastic responses from the crypto community, especially from Dogecoin-themed accounts. Many, including influencer David Gokhstein, expect X to add DOGE as a payment method, as Musk many times hinted earlier.

👀 — Sir Doge of the Coin ⚔️ (@dogeofficialceo) July 29, 2023

Still, Elon Musk keeps the community intrigued, hinting at another addition to X, which is now undergoing heavy changes, starting with the rebranding from Twitter. Earlier today, Musk posted an image with the app’s new logo – “X” and some major XRP-themed accounts again responded, likening this symbol to the logo of the XRP coin.

At the time of this writing, Dogecoin is up 4.84% in the past 24 hours and has risen 2.88% in the last hour.

If Elon Musk indeed implements DOGE payments on his X app, this would provide Dogecoin an unimaginable adoption and utility boost, along with a massive price surge impulse. So far, Dogecoin is changing hands at $0.08094 after a 13.58% rise over the past week.