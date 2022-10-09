Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for October 9

Denys Serhiichuk
How big is potential of meme coins compared to top cryptocurrencies?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are trying to return to the game as some coins are already trading in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 3.81% over the last seven days.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE keeps accumulating power for a further move as the price is located in the middle of the wide channel.

If buyers want to seize the initiative, they should bring the rate back to the nearest resistance zone around $0.064.

DOGE is trading at $0.06210 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB could not show the same weekly growth as DOGE as the price has only risen by 0.85%.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE as the meme coin has also not accumulated enough strength for a further move. Growth might only be possible if the rate reaches the $0.0000118 mark. In that case, there would be a chance to see a midterm bull run.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001107 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

