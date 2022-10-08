Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 8

Original U.Today article

Does Ethereum (ETH) have power to rise against market fall?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Despite the ongoing bears' pressure, the rates of some coins are growing.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) could not join the list of rising coins, going down by 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) is returning to the local support level at $1,326 that was created after its false breakout. In this case, the more likely scenario is a drop to the $1,300-$1,320 zone shortly.

On the bigger chart, the situation remains unclear. However, one can point out the interim support level at $1,317. If the candle closes near it, there is a high chance to see a decline to the $1,280 zone.

On the weekly time frame, Ethereum (ETH) has not decided which way to go yet as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative. Respectively, one should not wait for any sharp moves from the main altcoin soon.

Ethereum is trading at $1,327 at press time.