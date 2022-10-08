ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 8

While most of the coins are falling, the rate of XRP is rising by 5.14%.
ADA/USD
The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.21% over the last 24 hours.
Despite the slight rise today, Cardano (ADA) remains under sellers' pressure as bulls could not fix the price above the $0.43 zone. If the drop to $0.42 continues, it might generate a sharp downward move to the nearest support area around $0.4150.
Such a scenario might happen within the nearest few days.
ADA is trading at $0.4248 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) could not follow the rise of Cardano (ADA), going down by 0.48%.
On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has reached the middle of the wide channel, confirming the neutral mode on the market. If the drop continues to the $270 mark, one can assume that bears have become more powerful than bulls again. However, the more likely price action is ongoing trading in the range of $280-$290.
BNB is trading at $280.8 at press time.