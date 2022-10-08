Original U.Today article

ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 8

Sat, 10/08/2022 - 14:37
Denys Serhiichuk
Which coin from top 10 list is likely to rise against uncertain market?
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for October 8
While most of the coins are falling, the rate of XRP is rising by 5.14%.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.21% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by Trading View

Despite the slight rise today, Cardano (ADA) remains under sellers' pressure as bulls could not fix the price above the $0.43 zone. If the drop to $0.42 continues, it might generate a sharp downward move to the nearest support area around $0.4150.

Such a scenario might happen within the nearest few days.

ADA is trading at $0.4248 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) could not follow the rise of Cardano (ADA), going down by 0.48%.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, Binance Coin (BNB) has reached the middle of the wide channel, confirming the neutral mode on the market. If the drop continues to the $270 mark, one can assume that bears have become more powerful than bulls again. However, the more likely price action is ongoing trading in the range of $280-$290.

BNB is trading at $280.8 at press time.

