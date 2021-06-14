Did Elon Musk Just Kick the Hornets' Nest by Making Fun of Anonymous?

Mon, 06/14/2021 - 06:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The Tesla CEO has responded to the Anonymous video with a hilarious Hannah Montana joke. Did he just poke the hornets’ nest?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to ridicule Anonymous after becoming its target.   

Musk—who will turn 50 this month—joked about the hacktivist group revealing that Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus) led a double life as pop sensation Hannah Montana on the hit Disney series.

Musk
Image by @elonmusk

As reported by U.Today, Anonymous allegedly recorded a video, threatening to go after the centibillionaire for “destroying lives” with his market-moving cryptocurrency tweets:

Bitball Bitball

You may think you are the smartest person in the room, but now you have met your match. We are Anonymous! We are legion. Expect us.   

While the infamous hacking group was responsible for DDoS-ing Visa and hijacking the website of the North Korean government, Musk’s response clearly shows that he remains unbothered.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

