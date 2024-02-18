Advertisement
DeeStream (DST) New Phase of Token Release Spotlighted by Altcoiners as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Majors Remain Popular

article image
Guest Author
DeeStream (DST) multi-phase tokensale in spotlight for altcoiners
Sun, 18/02/2024 - 14:00
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Contents
DeeStream (DST) is gaining global attention while Cardano (ADA) looks forward to a transformative journey with Chang Hardfork and Plutus V3 upgrade. 

DeeStream (DST) transforms video content consumption through Web3 streaming, providing a censorship-free environment, P2P streaming, and decentralized governance. 

Fans who are waiting for the VC Spectra (SPCT) campaign can take part in pre-sale and buy tokens here.

Solana (SOL) Soars To Local Highs

Solana (SOL), the main coin of the Solana blockchain, has been doing very well lately, reaching its highest value in late December. However, there are some issues with how easily it can be traded, as pointed out by research from Kaiko that looks at the data recorded on the blockchain. The liquidity index for SOL on centralized exchanges trails behind BTC and ETH, indicating potential concerns about market depth. As Solana (SOL) continues to navigate these challenges, its current value at $113.62 reflects a 2.72% decline in the last 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) Nearing Quantum Leap with Chang Hardfork and Plutus V3 Upgrade

Cardano (ADA) is currently experiencing a notable increase as it looks forward to significant changes with the upcoming Chang Hardfork and Plutus V3 upgrade. Anticipated for the initial months of 2024, upcoming changes are poised to influence the trajectory of Cardano (ADA). Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano (ADA), considers these updates essential, emphasizing the significant influence of Plutus V3 on decentralized applications (dApps) and the interlinking of diverse blockchains. 

The Chang Hardfork signals the start of the Voltaire era, underscoring ADA's progression toward complete community governance. Experts in the industry predict improved capabilities for smart contracts, greater interoperability, and a more robust development environment, which could potentially increase demand for ADA.

DeeStream (DST) Offers New Designs for Video Content with Web3 Streaming

DeeStream (DST) takes center stage in transforming the video content consumption landscape, prioritizing freedom of speech and decentralization. Unlike traditional platforms, DeeStream (DST) offers an open space for conversations without censorship, introducing features like peer-to-peer (P2P) streaming and decentralized governance. Positioned in a rapidly growing industry estimated to be worth $247 billion by 2027, DeeStream (DST) challenges conventional models. 

The system not only deals with concerns about limiting information but also gives those who own DST tokens a say in running the system. The initial price in the early presale stage one is $0.035, making the ICO an appealing investment chance. Investors can get a portion of the fees the platform generates as long as they have DST tokens, connecting their interests with the long-term success of DeeStream (DST).

Find out more about the DeeStream presale by visiting the website here

#DeeStream
