CryptoReach: Crypto News & Analysis App that Offers One-Stop Data for Crypto Enthusiasts

Launched in July 2023, CryptoReach is a multipurpose application that indexes and broadcasts all cryptocurrency segment data. CryptoReach solutions are suitable for traders, investors, researchers, and Web3 enthusiasts in various regions across the globe.

CryptoReach offers all the crypto news and analysis you need within a single interface

Developed by a heavy-hitting team of blockchain and software veterans, CryptoReach is a credible and newbie-friendly blockchain news platform. It tracks and summarizes all crucial data for modern crypto traders: blockchain news, price performance, sentiment trends, and so on.

CryptoReach indexes data from the 20,000 most reliable news sources on cryptocurrency, blockchain, AI and related fields. Every user can create their own customized newsfeed to get the most accurate data at their fingertips.

CryptoReach analysis module enables sentiment tracking for app users. Using powerful sentiment analysis instruments, readers determine the context of the news and the overall tone of the article related to this or that cryptocurrency.

Multiple languages, multiple portfolios

CryptoReach also tracks the most trending words or news articles at any given moment in time. Discovering the hottest trends in crypto with ease, the CryptoReach audience stays on top of the red-hot trends in the world of cryptocurrency.

CryptoReach demonstrates comprehensive data for this or that cryptocurrency's performance. Powered with real-time data and insights into the latest market trends, CryptoReach users are always able to make data-driven, balanced decisions while trading crypto or investing.

Meanwhile, the core functionality of CryptoReach is its customized newsfeed engine. Users not only browse hand-picked stories from 20,000 reputable sources but can also save articles for later and never miss something truly game-changing in the chaos of daily crypto content.

CryptoReach supports a number of languages so users can stay on the top of blockchain news regardless of the language they speak.

With CryptoReach customized alerts instruments, users can set alerts about all crucial events regarding certain cryptocurrencies, projects and firms. Once the selected crypto jumps or drops, users will be informed in a fully automated manner. The same alerts are also accessible in the form of push notifications.

CryptoReach portfolio tracking tool is useful for building and adjusting one's cryptocurrency trading strategy. It allows for tracking the performance of multiple portfolios within a single interface.

U.Today content is now indexed by the CryptoReach app

CryptoReach also has a blog section with comprehensive coverage and analytics on crucial events for the blockchain segment.

Alongside Investing.com and TIME, U.Today, a premium cryptocurrency news website and the world’s second most visited website on crypto, is added to the pool of CryptoReach news sources.

Every day, CryptoReach indexes the newsfeed of U.Today and broadcasts the most important and valuable pieces of news for the crypto audience. Articles, opinions, product reviews, manuals, guides and how-tos by the best U.Today writers are available to CryptoReach users.

The application is available for both iOS- and Android-based smartphones.