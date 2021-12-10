Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Bit.Store to Observe the Status Quo of Ecological Development

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Southeast Asia is still dominated by agriculture as the main pillar of the economy except for tourism. This single overall economic structure leads to the poor economic risk resistance ability in the region. In Southeast Asia, poor industrialization means that during a general economic slump, like as the global spread of the CoViD-19 pandemic, it is extremely difficult to provide adequate jobs to young people.

Under the full guidance of the YGG guild, the Gold Chain by Axie Infinity, gradually became a way to earn a lot of extra money or even as a main source of income for the young people in the Philippines. The GameFi boom that gradually swept the world a profitable outcome, combined with the serious overall inflation status it has elevated the general acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Southeast Asia. At the same time Bit.Store become one of the most popular crypto currency assets investment channels in Southeast Asia.

It is well known that Bit.Store is a platform that allows users with a low understanding or experience in crypto asset trade to perform transactions in less than a minute. Users do not need to master too many complicated processes in order to be able to trade. They can buy cryptocurrency in the same way they would buy any other commodity simply by following the trade trends of the online community products. Compared to other APPs allowing trading cryptocurrency assets such as Paypal and Cash APP, trading trough Bit.Store, the steps are much simpler and convenient. Bit.Store supports more regions (20+ countries and regions) and support cooperation with nearly 40 payment channels in different fiat currencies and payment methods .

Currently Bit.Store has over 500,000 users in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. Bit.Store has also gradually become one of the most mentioned and spoken about projects and popularity in the Bitcoin community. Bit.Store already integrated with its ecological partner ChainLink, as well as formed a strategic partnership with AlchemyPay.

It wasn’t long ago that Bit.Store integrated with the ChainLink network, which is currently the most famous Oracle in the blockchain industry and of course it’s also the go to choice of many high quality DeFi protocols in order to use as a supply service. Cryptocurrency prices itself has a certain time limit to it and it’s very difficult to provide many centralized quotation API to ensure the accuracy of a price. This will further violate the rights and interests of cryptocurrency traders. But Bit.Store can guarantee price fairness and accuracy through its integration with ChainLink. After the integration with ChainLink, Bit.Store itself will no longer initiate the price.

Price data #PoweredByChainlink is the most reliable on the market. #CeFi protocol @www_bit_store uses #Chainlink Price Feeds as a decentralized source of truth, giving users best-in-class price data to make informed decisions.



👇

https://t.co/BcGlcyMLPN — Powered by Chainlink (@Smart_Contract) November 24, 2021

Bit.Store is also integrated with AlchemyPay, a payment channel that supports both fiat and cryptocurrency payments. They are at the moment the largest payment network in the cryptocurrency sector. Alchemy Pay business has reached more than 60 countries, more than 20 regions and over 3,000 actual trial operations. It includes industries like finance, e-commerce, trade, entertainment to mention a few. Some of the most famous cases include Shopify, Arcadier, QFPay, Affordable Pricerite, CeLaVi Group and Aldo. Due to the recent strategic partnership with AlchemyPay, Bit.Store users will be able to use all payment channels supported by AlchemyPay.This will significantly widened Bit.Store's audience and user base.

https://t.co/u8ZtDOALSq is pleased to announce our partnership with @AlchemyPay for access to fiat payment rails such as credit cards, PayPal and more. This effectively expands our reach and support for international users. pic.twitter.com/Uz5KE8xu0b — Bit.Store (@www_bit_store) November 23, 2021

Very importantly Bit.Store recently announced on Twitter that the TRX token became listed on the APP as another tradable cryptocurrency. Essentially this means that Bit.Store will also support users buying TRX tokens through fiat currencies.

Bit.Store on its own, is able to serve as an investment tool, as well as a learning tool for newcomer investors in the cryptocurrency world. Bit.Store will allows professional, experienced seasoned investors to create and manage their own trade portfolios, and to allow inexperienced users to replicate their portfolios. In the Bit.Store online community will also be an ideal place for users to communicate.

As for the future outlook of Bit.Store, in addition to cryptocurrencies they will gradually further increase the purchase of traditional investments such as stocks, currencies, commodities, indexes, and ETF, depending on the licensing compliance of different countries and regions.Users can then combine their investment requirements and risk levels in choosing the corresponding assets to build their portfolio on. Bit.Store is expected to further become a new financial aggregator.