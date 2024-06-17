Crypto Trading Platform PrimeXBT Running Deposit Bonus Promo With up to $7,000 Rewards

Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    PrimeXBT, one of the most technically advanced cryptocurrency futures exchanges, welcomes new depositors with generous airdrop
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 12:20
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    PrimeXBT, a premium crypto futures exchange, organizes an unmatched promo designed to bring new generations of traders to the platform. Every newcomer is eligible for a massive bonus airdrop.

    PrimeXBT offers up to $7,000 bonus: 20% promo airdrop running

    Starting from Q2, 2024, PrimeXBT, a veteran futures exchange, is holding a massive airdrop campaign that targets new depositors on all modules. PrimeXBT is offering a 20% bonus on the first deposit from this or that account: limits are set at up to $7,000 to deposit.

    PrimeXBT
    Source: PrimeXBT

    In order to prevent the campaign from Sybil attackers, the platform introduced a straightforward checking procedure. Namely, to obtain the airdrop bonus, users should set up a verified PrimeXBT account.

    To open and activate an account, users should go to the PrimeXBT platform and complete the registration process that usually takes less than one minute. Then the exchange asks new customers to go through the “Know-Your-Customer” procedure. Newcomers submit the required documents to have their identity verified by the exchange.

    Once the depositor receives the message about the completion of verification and KYC, he or she is welcomed to deposit funds in cryptocurrency and fiat. Besides Bitcoin (BTC), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and all major stablecoins and altcoins, PrimeXBT supports a wide range of fiat payment methods, including Visa and Mastercard cards, SEPA transfers, Google Pay, Apple Pay and so on.

    Once the funds are deposited, the user is eligible for the airdrop. All deposits can claim a 20% welcome bonus without additional requirements that are usually implemented by PrimeXBT's competitors: minimum trading volume, number of referrals and so on.

    PrimeXBT launches referral program with $300 in USDT rewards

    As such, PrimeXBT's welcome bonus program is among the easiest to join for cryptocurrency, forex and commodities futures trading regardless of their backgrounds, deposit sizes, chosen PrimeXBT services and so on.

    Also, PrimeXBT released additional programs designed to let its community activists benefit from their social media exposure. For instance, its referral program is one of the most generous initiatives in the whole industry.

    Every owner of PrimeXBT’s referral link - from key opinion leaders (KOLs) to regular traders and crypto enthusiasts - can earn rewards for just spreading the word about PrimeXBT. 

    Up to $300 in U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) is up for grabs per each referral. In order to get the maximum bonus, a referral link owner should be sure that all of his/her referrals reached a specific trading volume and closed at least 30 trades with a minimum of $300 in equivalent.

    Merging benefits of crypto, stocks and commodities futures: What is PrimeXBT?

    Established in 2018, PrimeXBT stands at the forefront of the trading world, proudly serving a diverse global community across more than 150 countries. 

    The exchange offers both crypto and CFD trading, supporting a dynamic range of web and mobile platforms tailored to the varied needs of traders. Its robust ecosystem includes crypto futures, copy trading and global market trading across Forex, commodities, stock indices and cryptocurrencies.

    Before trying real money, every newcomer can experiment with a “paper” account and request a video demo session of the platform’s opportunities with different assets.

    #PrimeXBT
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

