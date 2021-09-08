Crypto Mentioned by European Watchdogs Amidst Top Risks: Report Released

News
Wed, 09/08/2021 - 12:41
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA) issued a report to highlight major financial risks of 2021. What about crypto?
Crypto Mentioned by European Watchdogs Amidst Top Risks: Report Released
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The most influential European financial watchdogs—European Banking Authority (EBA), European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)—stated that the risks of crypto market volatility are similar to those of the Gamestop and Archegos dramas.

Rising prices, rising volumes, rising risks

Today, Sept. 8, 2021, a new report was released by European Supervisory Authorities. In a document dubbed "Joint Committee Report on Risks and Vulnerabilities in the EU Financial System," the most dangerous threats to financial stability have been clarified.

The regulators stressed that banking institutions should be prepared for the increasing volatility of all markets, possible deterioration of asset quality and the growing risk of credit losses.

Also, in terms of the retail investing segment, rising valuations for new asset types, massive price swings in crypto assets and event-driven risks (like the Gamestop mania) pose huge threats to the financial system.

Related
GameStop Collapses 77 Percent After Robinhood Snub as Calls for Decentralization Grow Louder

As covered by U.Today previously, in January 2021, traders from Reddit pumped a number of penny stocks, including Gamestop (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). Many high-profile asset management funds saw their positions liquidated.

Manias should be monitored closely: Regulator

Authorities should closely monitor the processes of "yield increases" in terms of their impact on both financial institutions and retail investors.

Also, the ESMA listed cyberattacks are among the most dangerous factors for financial stability on EU markets.

Related
Crypto Assets "Highly Risky, Speculative, Unregulated," Top European Regulator Claims

As U.Today previously reported, on March 17, 2021, the ESMA stated that cryptocurrencies remain unregulated and risky.

#Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Dan Tapiero's 10T Holdings Raises $750 Million for First Fund
09/08/2021 - 14:57
Dan Tapiero's 10T Holdings Raises $750 Million for First Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Here Is Why SEC Is Not Allowing Coinbase to Launch Lending: Evan Van Ness
09/08/2021 - 14:09
Here Is Why SEC Is Not Allowing Coinbase to Launch Lending: Evan Van Ness
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Anthony Scaramucci Believes Cardano and Ethereum Will Keep Rising, Here's Why
09/08/2021 - 13:29
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Cardano and Ethereum Will Keep Rising, Here's Why
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan