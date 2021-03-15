First-Ever Regulatory-Compliant Crypto Index XDC Launched by XinFin and Vinter

News
Mon, 03/15/2021 - 15:45
article image
Vladislav Sopov
New instrument will allow sophisticated market actors to get exposure to crypto markets in fully regulated manner
First-Ever Regulatory-Compliant Crypto Index XDC Launched by XinFin and Vinter
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

XinFin is a hybrid multi-purpose blockchain network suitable for a plethora of use cases. Now it partners with Stockholm-based crypto index provider Vinter to launch a new product, XDC crypto index.

Introducing XDC index, the "go-to" regulated solution

With Vinter's cooperation, XDC platform introduces the XDC crypto index. It is developed in strict compliance with the requirements of the most influential digital payments regulatorsnamely the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and EU Benchmarks Regulation (EBR).

XinFin launches XDC crypto index
Image via XinFin

Vinter and XinFin's XDC/USD Index will utilize cutting-edge tools to track the exact USD-denominated price of XDC, a core native asset of the XinFin blockchain and the "fuel" for its operations.

According to Jacob Lindberg, founder and CEO of Vinter, this is a crucial milestone in the progress of the XDC-based digital ecosystem:

Building a regulated XDC index is an important first step for XinFin to institutionalize its offering and to build financial products based on XDC.

XDC index is calculated using a modern methodology that considers liquidity, exchange stability and, of course, all effective regulatory requirements of corresponding jurisdictions.

One more instrument for sophisticated crypto enthusiasts

Primarily, the index is designed for sophisticated market participants, such as hedge funds, custodians and other entities interested in the gateway to digital assets.

Atul Khekade, founder of XinFin, stresses the importance of this partnership and the wonderful prospects it opens up for the crypto industry and its actors:

XinFin focuses on regulated industries such as payments, trade finance, and capital markets. By partnering with Vinter, we bring our institutional partners a regulated index to develop their investment products on.

Vinter XinFin XDC/USD Index will go live in March 2021 following written approval by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). The index positions will be available for trading on regulated exchanges.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption #Blockchain News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Polkadot (DOT) to Release Its Pioneering "Common Good" Element, Statemint Parachain
News
03/09/2021 - 13:13

Polkadot (DOT) to Release Its Pioneering "Common Good" Element, Statemint Parachain
Vladislav Sopov
article image Bluzelle (BLZ) Partners with Equinix to Bring PoS Validators to Clouds
News
03/10/2021 - 14:27

Bluzelle (BLZ) Partners with Equinix to Bring PoS Validators to Clouds
Vladislav Sopov
article image Free TON Open Network Evolves as the Next Generation of Blockchain
WikiCoin
03/11/2021 - 15:11

Free TON Open Network Evolves as the Next Generation of Blockchain
Heewon Jang