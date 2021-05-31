Bitcoin (BTC) Popularity "Of Great Concern": Central Bank of Ireland Top Official

Mon, 05/31/2021 - 16:09
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Another day, another anti-crypto statement by central banks' bigwig
Bitcoin (BTC) Popularity "Of Great Concern": Central Bank of Ireland Top Official
An influential official at the Irish Central Bank and future ESMA head released an alarming statement on crypto and Bitcoin (BTC).

Speculative, unregulated, concerning

Regulation veteran Mrs. Derville Rowland, director general of financial conduct at the Central Bank of Ireland, claimed that cryptocurrencies represent "speculative, unregulated investment."

Irish central bank official warns speculative crypto investments could be lost completely https://t.co/WQAqjInIdY via @crypto

— Bloomberg Crypto (@crypto) May 31, 2021

According to Bloomerg Crypto, in her latest interview, Mrs. Rowland stated that the growing popularity of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies is of "great concern" to her.

While experimenting with crypto investing, people should be aware of the possibility of losing all funds invested, Mrs. Rowland added.

A top-tier officer of the Central Bank of Ireland since 2004, Mrs. Rowland also takes over in July as chairwoman of the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

CB officials are rarely excited by Bitcoin (BTC)

A great advocate of financial asset diversity, Mrs. Rowland is well known for massive investigations against banks and securities institutions. Namely, she punished Davy, the largest local securities broker, for multiple breaches.

Now she joins the club of Bitcoin (BTC) critics among top-notch central bank officials. As covered by U.Today recently, the governor of the Bank of Japan, Haruhiko Kuroda, came out with an anti-Bitcoin (BTC) tirade.

Bitcoin Drops to $36,570 As Bank of Japan Governor Joins Central Bankers on Criticizing BTC

Earlier this year, Bitcoin (BTC) was also slammed by the head of the Central Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, and by his counterpart at the American Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

article image
