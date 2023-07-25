Crypto Liquidations Top $133 Million, Should Investors Be Worried?

Tue, 07/25/2023 - 10:03
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading ongoing crypto market liquidations
Cover image via unsplash.com

The ongoing slump in the broader crypto market ecosystem is stirring a whole new bout of liquidations across the board. Data from CoinGlass showed that the total liquidations on the market over the past 24 hours have topped $133 million, a trend that has predominantly seen long traders liquidated.

As expected, Bitcoin (BTC) led the liquidations with a total of $40.63 million in liquidations recorded overnight. Long traders accounted for $37.95 million of this bogus sum, and short traders about $2.69 million. Ethereum (ETH) ranked as the second most liquidated digital currency with a total of $12.14 million.

The liquidation figure is justified, seeing the price of both Bitcoin and Ethereum plummeting by a mile over the past 24 hours. While BTC is trading at a price of $29,185.25, down by 1.91% to breach the core support level at $30,000, Ethereum has shed as much as 0.84% to $1,854.29 within the same time span.

Surprisingly, the newly launched Worldcoin (WLD), which was supported by some of the biggest exchanges, also recorded a mild liquidation of $4.45 million, per CoinGlass data.

Should investors be worried?

Crypto liquidations are not an uncommon trend in the digital currency ecosystem, and many experts even advocate it as a viable means to help the market reset after periods of explosive price momentum.

Thus far this year, there are a series of liquidation reports made by U.Today, and naturally, the liquidations tend to clear off as market conditions return to being favorable. At the moment, the broader ecosystem appears distracted by the events around Twitter's rebranding to X, especially as it concerns the future of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (DOGE).

The crypto ecosystem has exhibited strong resilience over the past few months; this current setback may be another springboard for new rallies.

article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

