$100 Billion Plunge With $400 Million Liquidation: Most Bizarre Day in Crypto

The cryptocurrency market recently experienced a massive $100 billion plunge in market capitalization, with Bitcoin dropping to $27,000 and Ethereum falling to $1,700. However, what caught the attention of many was the unexpectedly rapid recovery that followed this sudden market turmoil.

According to some reports, the reason behind the plunge was an alert from Arkham, a leading blockchain analytics platform. The alert warned about suspicious selling activities linked to the Mt. Gox incident and government-controlled wallets. Intriguingly, the market began to plummet well before these alerts were made public. In a twist of events, the alerts coincided with the bottom of the plunge, leading to speculation about the cause of this unusual market behavior.

The swift recovery that followed the alert has left many market participants puzzled. Some attribute the rapid turnaround to investors recognizing the selling pressure as a short-lived anomaly, while others suggest that large-scale institutional buying and algorithmic trading may have contributed to the sudden uptick.

The Arkham alert regarding Mt. Gox and government wallet activity seems to have played a significant role in the market's reaction. For those unfamiliar, Mt. Gox was once the largest Bitcoin exchange, but it collapsed in 2014 after a massive hack. Since then, concerns about the liquidation of assets from the exchange have periodically surfaced, causing market jitters. Similarly, government-controlled wallets often prompt fears of regulatory crackdowns, further impacting market sentiment.

Cardano benefits from crash

Cardano (ADA) has made a successful comeback to its previous ascending trading channel after briefly falling out of it. In the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has experienced significant gains of around 9%, seemingly benefiting from the recent market plunge and subsequent recovery.

The overall recovery of the market played a vital role in Cardano's resurgence. As investors' confidence returned and they started to reenter the market, Cardano was able to capitalize on the positive sentiment and regain its lost value. With its robust technology and growing ecosystem, ADA has managed to maintain its position as one of the top cryptocurrencies, attracting both retail and institutional investors alike.

This recent uptick in Cardano's value is not an isolated incident, as the entire market witnessed a swift recovery following the turmoil that led to the massive $100 billion plunge in market capitalization. The bounce back has seen major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum reclaim their lost ground, and Cardano is no exception.

The return to the ascending trading channel indicates a potential continuation of the bullish trend for Cardano. As the market stabilizes, investors and traders will be looking for opportunities to capitalize on the recovery, and ADA's performance may continue to benefit from this positive momentum.

Meme coins are not feeling well

The recent $100 billion market plunge has left a significant impact on the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are not immune to the turmoil. Despite the massive spike in market volatility, these popular meme coins have failed to show any signs of positive price performance, and their recovery remains uncertain.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which has garnered attention as a "Dogecoin killer," has struggled to recover after reaching the local support level at $0.00001. While the market experienced a recovery following the plunge, Shiba Inu has yet to benefit from this resurgence, leaving its future uncertain.

Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE), the pioneer of meme coins, has faced difficulties climbing above the $0.08 mark. As a meme-based cryptocurrency with a loyal following, Dogecoin's price movement is largely driven by social sentiment and hype. However, the recent market downturn seems to have dampened the enthusiasm of the Dogecoin community, preventing the coin from bouncing back as quickly as other cryptocurrencies.

One possible reason for the underperformance of meme coins in the wake of the market plunge is the amount of risk exposure that classic meme assets give to investors. Compared to meme coins of the "new age," Doge and Shiba can be considered "conservative."